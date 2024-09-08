Inside stunning 16th century house in rural Worcestershire for sale at £1.1 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leading county estate agency Nicol & Co is marketing the charming Grade II-listed residence known as Frenchmans is on the outskirts of Cutnall Green, six miles north of Droitwich spa, and has a guide price of £1.1 million.

Dan Peace, sales manager at Nicol & Co, explained how the large, detached property offers plenty of character features in four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms and cloakrooms, plus a double garage with workshop.

Mr Peace said: “You really do step into history with this fabulous, listed home that was originally built in around 1550.

A stunning rural view

“Located on the serene outskirts of Cutnall Green, this immaculate property perfectly blends timeless character with modern sophistication.

“It sits on a 1.39-acre plot which offers a tranquil retreat amidst beautifully private and manicured gardens with open rural views.

“The interior boasts a spacious layout spanning approximately 2,669 square feet, including the double garage, workshop and outbuilding.

A living room with fire

“There are four generously sized double bedrooms, two elegant reception rooms and two modern bathrooms complemented by two additional cloakrooms.

“Every corner of this home reflects meticulous attention to detail, with high-quality fixtures and fittings enhancing its historical charm.

“There are areas of exposed brick and roof beams spanning through each room, adding to the character of the property.

The kitchen diner

“The living room, which has a real fire, and the kitchen have been thoughtfully designed to maintain the property's character while providing all the modern conveniences needed for comfortable family living.

“Externally, there is a double garage and workshop, along with ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles, plus the landscaped garden that provides a perfect setting with uninterrupted rural views.

A bedroom with ensuite

“The new owners will enjoy the amenities of Cutnall Green, which include a village shop, the renowned Chequers Inn and a superb Indian restaurant, all within easy reach.

“This exceptional home with its rich heritage and superb renovations would be ideal for families and buyers seeking a peaceful lifestyle with a blend of tradition and contemporary luxury.”

A bedroom in eaves

For more information, contact the team in Nicol & Co’s Droitwich office on 01905 799072.