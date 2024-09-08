Host of Black Country homes for sale at auction – with prices starting from as little as £29,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Number 112A Stafford Road will have a guide price of £375,000+ in the auction on Thursday, September 12.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a substantial detached home in immaculate condition.

“It stands behind a private gated driveway and front garden, with a purpose-built gym/office outbuilding and a large garden to the rear.

329 Titford Road

“The quality of this property leads us to expect considerable interest on the day of the auction.”

The ground floor has a hall, understairs cupboard, two reception rooms, a kitchen/reception room/diner and a bathroom with WC downstairs.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, one with ensuite shower room and WC, and a separate shower room with WC. On the second floor is the sixth bedroom/attic room/wardrobe.

A three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 329 Titford Road, in Oldbury, is a rather different prospect, listed with a guide price of just £39,000 because it is in need of considerable modernisation work throughout.

With a drive and garden to the front and more gardens to the rear, it has a hall, through reception room and a kitchen with no fittings on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom, also with no fittings.

15 Julian Close

In Wolverhampton, another home in need of work is up for sale. The three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 15 Julian Close has a guide price of £39,000 to £44,000, offering excellent value in return for some modernisation.

With a driveway and foregarden, and more gardens to the rear, the house has a through reception room with dining area, kitchen, pantry and utility room downstairs. Upstairs are the three bedrooms, a shower room and a WC. Gas central heating and double glazing are fitted.

A property in much tidier condition, but still offering great value, is a three-bedroomed end-terraced house at 3 Foster Avenue, in Bilston.

3 Foster Avenue

Listed at just £29,000+, it stands behind a paved parking area, with a landscaped garden to the rear. Inside is a hall, two reception rooms, kitchen and a separate WC downstairs, with a shower room and WC upstairs with the three bedrooms, one currently used as a walk-in wardrobe.

A price tag of £59,000+ has been set for a three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 34 Elmdale Road, on the Bramford Estate in Woodsetton.

34 Elmdale Road

It stands behind a garden and a driveway leading to a garage. Downstairs is a hall, two reception rooms and a kitchen with a door to the garage. Upstairs are the three bedrooms and a bathroom with WC. Double glazing is fitted but the property is in need of refurbishment.

Some strenuous gardening is the most that is needed for the potential new owner of a recently refurbished home in Tividale, Oldbury. The three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 15 Linden Avenue has a guide price of £125,000+ and stands behind a front garden.

Linden Avenue

Downstairs is a hall, reception room, kitchen and bathroom with WC. The three bedrooms are upstairs. Gas central heating and double glazing are both fitted.

Mr Bassi said: “This auction will feature the widest possible range of homes from across the Black Country, but all offering excellent value. It is one of the reasons why we regularly attract thousands of people to watch and bid in our livestreamed auction events.”

The Black Country homes are among 202 lots going under the hammer when Bond Wolfe’s next auction starts at 8.30am. The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands