Six-bed home near Walsall with big garden and home gym set to go on auction - see guide price here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Black Country property at 112A Stafford Road, in Bloxwich, will be featured in Bond Wolfe’s upcoming livestream auction on September 12.

112A Stafford Road, Walsall

It is accessed by a long driveway and features a shiny tiled patio at the back of the house.

112A Stafford Road Walsall

Inside, the house is decorated in a modern and very glamorous style, with sleek black furniture detailing and sparkling gold, silver and black wallpaper.

112A Stafford Road, Walsall

It will have a guide price of £375,000.

112A Stafford Road, Walsall

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a substantial detached home in immaculate condition.

“It stands behind a private gated driveway and front garden, with a purpose-built gym/office outbuilding and a large garden to the rear.

112A Stafford Road, Walsall.

“The quality of this property leads us to expect considerable interest on the day of the auction.”

112A Stafford Road, Walsall

The ground floor has a hall lined with black and white tiles, an understairs storage cupboard, two reception rooms, a kitchen featuring a breakfast island and a bathroom with a toilet downstairs.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower room and toilet, and a separate shower room with a toilet. On the second floor is the sixth bedroom, which can be used as an attic or a walk-in wardrobe.

112A Stafford Road, Walsall

Bond Wolfe’s next auction starts at 8.30am on Thursday 12 September and will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email auctions@bondwolfe.com, or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.