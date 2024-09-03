Inside huge detached house in leafy suburb for sale but in need of 'complete renovation'

The eight-bedroom residence at 2 Meadow Road in Harborne, Birmingham, dates back to the early 1900s and will have a guide price of £695,000+ in Bonde Wolfe's next property auction.

Craig Upton, marketing director at Bond Wolfe, said the substantial three storey property had land at the side and rear, giving it plenty of potential for development subject to planning permission.

He added: “This large, detached house stands back from the road behind a driveway, with gardens to front, rear and side plus a dilapidated external brick building.

“The ground floor opens into a hallway that leads to three reception rooms, a bathroom with no fittings, a separate toilet with handbasin, a dining kitchen, plus an inner hall leading to a garage and extra basement garage.

“There is a landing and five bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en suite bathroom with no fittings, and one with a dressing room. There is then a separate bathroom with no fittings, a toilet and a boiler room, again with no fittings.

“Up on the second floor is a landing with three bedrooms and a bathroom with no fittings. The property extends to 0.40 acres and is in need of complete renovation or development throughout, subject to obtaining planning permission.”

The property will be among scores appearing in the auction which is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday, September 12.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/