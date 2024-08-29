Part of city parade of shops in online auction

10 to 17 Marsh Lane Parade is a mixed-use investment property on a popular neighbourhood shopping parade that will have a guide price of £1.45 million in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, September 12.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, explained that the shops and homes currently generate rental income of £119,520 per annum, although the fully occupied rental is estimated at £153,120.

Mr Tudor said: “This is a block of eight three-storey mid-terraced properties with shop units on the ground floor and self-contained living accommodation over the first and second floors."

Some of the retail units are interlinked with occupiers including Greggs, Heron Foods and a Sue Ryder charity shop.

Mr Tudor added: “The property benefits from an excellent immediate catchment area for trade in addition to a high level of potential passing trade, with generous car parking and service areas.”

The property is being sold freehold subject to the existing tenancies.

Units 10 to 14 are let on a 10-year lease to Heron Foods

The Marsh Lane Parade property will be among 202 properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s auction which is due to start at 8.30am.