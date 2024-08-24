Do you fancy owning a church? One of the Black Country's oldest chapels is up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The church, on Binfield Street, Tipton, is one of a number closed by the Methodist Church as it reduced its places of worship.

Now it is being put up for sale in Bond Wolfe’s next online auction, with the potential for development subject to planning permission.

The former Park Methodist Church will have a guide price of more than £50,000 in the auction on September 12.

Colin Totney, land and development surveyor at Bond Wolfe, explained that the chapel was recorded as one of the oldest on the Black Country Methodist Circuit, with Christian worship taking place at the site since the early 1900s.

Mr Totney said: “These freehold former church premises includes a former chapel and various ancillary accommodation, together with a small parking area to the front on a broadly rectangular site extending to about 0.08-acres."

The chapel will be close to the new Sedgley Road Metro Stop on the Midland Metro extension.

“The existing accommodation has a gross internal area of about 1,627 sq ft and includes an entrance porch, the church area, a kitchen and meeting room, a disabled toilet, plus an external standalone store.

“While the property has previously been used as a church, it may have potential for alternative uses subject to planning permission.

Reverend Peter Bradley inside the refurbished Park Methodist Church in 1983

“Interested parties should make their own enquiries of the local planning authority, Sandwell Borough Council, and independently satisfy themselves as to the suitability of the property and site for any use or development they may propose," added Mr Totney

The former chapel will be among 202 properties appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.