Former RBL club in Cannock is being sold at auction - see guide price

The property at 21 Stafford Road in Cannock is listed with a guide price of more than £179,000 in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe auction on Thursday, September 12.

It was closed by the RBL in July 2010.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a commercial property with the potential for residential development, given the right scheme and subject to planning permission.

“The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded-up and in a state of disrepair.

“As a result, it is in need of refurbishment throughout or, alternatively, could lend itself to a variety of different uses including residential, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consent.

“It sits in a predominantly residential area in Cannock town centre, with the bus and train stations within easy walking distance.”

The former Royal British Legion club building in Cannock

The property currently is part two-storey and part single-storey and sits on a site area of 2,830 sq ft, while the property itself extends to 4,002 sq ft over the ground and first floors.

The first floor was formerly living accommodation.

The building is at the junction of Park Road.

The former club will be among many properties appearing in the auction which is due to start at 9am. It will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.