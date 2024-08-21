First look at new homes in Halesowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Solihull-based Spitfire Homes is building 61 homes on land previously occupied by a Sandvik Coromant office building off Manor Way.

Maybank is a range of two to four-bedroom homes, plus two one-bedroom maisonettes.

First occupations are set for next spring.

Maybank at Manor Way

Properties will feature energy efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and electric vehicle charging points.

As well as retaining existing woodland, there are plans to plant a number of trees and enhance green areas with species of wildflower grass to encourage wildlife and preserve the environment.

Matt Vincent, operations director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We’re pleased with the progress on site at Maybank, and we’re excited at the prospect of bringing a range of premium new homes to Halesowen. We’ve been inundated with enquiries for this collection and it’s positive to see such a demand for future-proofed, quality homes.

“One of the reasons we’ve seen strong interest in these homes is due to our renowned design-led approach, paired with the excellent connectivity this area has to offer. As well as close proximity to the national motorway network and excellent public transport links, Halesowen also boasts a variety of local amenities on its doorstep.”

Spitfire Homes has also announced the appointment of local estate agent Lex Allan Grove to help oversee the sales process using its local knowledge.

Dean Grove, managing director at Lex Allan Grove, added: “As someone who was born, grew up and started his own business in the town, I am very excited to be working alongside a homebuilder with the outstanding reputation that Spitfire Homes has established. My team and I are looking forward to watching Maybank come to life and helping customers find their dream home in Halesowen.”

First properties are set to be made available from September 2024. To find out more or to join the waiting list visit: spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/maybank