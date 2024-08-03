Plan revealed to build new flats on historic former Wolverhampton tower block site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 16 one-bed flats would be built off Great Brickkiln Street, Wolverhampton – the same land previously home to the eight-storey tower block Grange Court.

The one-bed flats would be made available as ‘affordable rent’ according to the planning application revealed by the Wolverhampton Council.

Ten parking spaces would also be provided and accessed from Dale Street.

The ageing Grange Court and Wulfruna Court tower blocks, home to more than 100 flats, were torn down in 2009 – just over half a century after they first opened. The flats opened in 1958 and were Wolverhampton’s first high-rises.

Grange Court, Dale Street, Wolverhampton in 2009 before the tower block was demolished

The land off Great Brickkiln Street where the new flats are set to be built. Photo: Google

A statement included with the application said: “The proposed development not only offers more housing and car park spaces but also contributes to the promotion of sustainability and delivers a new high-quality development to Wolverhampton.

“The proposed design for 16 apartments on this site takes into consideration the existing trees and vegetation to preserve biodiversity and enhance the natural environment. The layout ensures appropriate provision for vehicle parking, minimizes flood risks, and ensures no adverse impact on ecological features or species of importance.

An artist's impression of the proposed flats off Great Brickkiln Street, Wolverhampton. Image: BM3/Wolverhampton Council

“The design embraces the historical character of its surroundings while providing an attractive appearance and maximizing the efficient use of the site.”

The new three-storey apartment block would be built opposite the historic Eagle Works building which is being converted into 48 flats. The former factory was reportedly bought by Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a £1 million deal with her Wolverhampton-born footballer husband Andre Gray.