Barn with permission for conversion into unique family home put up for sale

The barn adjacent to Church Farm on Hall Lane in Kemberton, Shifnal, has been listed with Berriman Eaton for offers in the region of £250,000.

Sitting in a sought after village location with mature surroundings, the two-storey barn with around 2,500sq of space will make a large and unique family home.

New proposals outline a spacious barn that features a formal hall with a guest cloakroom, a dining room, an open plan breakfast kitchen room with a larder and a utility room, a lounge with large opening patio doors, a garden room off the kitchen, four bedrooms on the first floor - two with en-suites - and a bathroom.