More shared ownership homes coming at Stafford development

The Beacponside development has already helped a variety of home seekers move into high-quality homes through the affordable scheme, with more two- and three-bedroom homes soon to hit the market.

Just off the A34, Stone Road, the development offers detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, built by Barratt Homes.

Platform’s partnership with one of the UK’s leading housebuilders reflects its commitment to ensuring its buyers settle in energy-efficient homes at a high specification, which are carefully crafted with modern living in mind.

Clare Summerhayes, sales consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really happy to have provided so many great homes at Beaconside thus far, which is a fantastic place to live for many different home seekers.

“Stafford has seen a real demand for more affordable routes onto the property ladder, so to be contributing towards that growth is incredibly rewarding.

“We’re looking forward to helping more families, commuters, downsizers and more on their journey as they settle down in these high-quality homes.”

Shared ownership allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10 and 75 per cent of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on shared ownership schemes between five and 10 per cent of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the scheme.The start of 2024 has seen a 152 per cent sale increase on last year.