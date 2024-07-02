Black Country property bargains in online auction

They range from large, detached houses to terraced homes in need of some tender loving care.

The online property sale on Thursday, July 11 starts at 8.30am.

One property expected to attract attention from buy-to-let portfolio investors is a detached house converted into three flats at 23 Haden Hill, Wolverhampton.

The double-fronted property has a guide price of more than £291,000

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This property is offered with vacant possession and stands in a popular area of the city.

“It is typical of the attractive, high quality properties we offer for sale from across the Black Country and is sure to attract considerable attention from investors from across the UK and overseas.”

At the other end of the financial scale, is a two-bedroomed, mid-terraced house at 56 Henwood Road, Compton, Wolverhampton, with a guide price of more than £25,000, reflecting the need for modernisation.

In Wednesbury, 1 Hall Street is a three-bedroomed, end-terraced house on a large corner plot which may also have development potential, subject to planning, with a guide price of over £49,000.

In Brierley Hill, a three-bedroomed, mid-terraced house at 58 Victoria Road is listed at more than £29,000 and requires major refurbishment work throughout.

A three-bedroomed, semi-detached house at 91 Primley Avenue, Walsall with a front garden and driveway leading to tandem side garages requires considerably less work and has a guide price of over £136,500.

In Dudley, a two-bedroomed, mid-terraced house at 37 Hellier Street, a short walk from the town centre, is listed at more than £85,000.

Also listed for auction are a pair of neighbouring terraced houses at 45 Booth Street and 46 Booth Street in Darlaston, with guide prices of £75,000 and £85,000 respectively.

There are 194 lots tin total in the auction.