New homes set to launch at canalside site

The partners have been transforming this historic, 43-acre canalside site, already delivering 105 new homes – all of which are completed and fully-occupied – as well as a one-acre public park, towpath improvements, and partnerships with local operators to deliver a broad programme of community events.

They are near releasing the next phase of homes for sale in the form of the site’s first apartments. The 58 homes will stand in a newly created block called Mansion House; designed by architects shedkm, with a range of two-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes on offer.

The homes at Mansion House are larger than average apartments in the area with floorplates up to 826 sq ft, and offer peaceful views in an enviable setting at the water’s edge on the Birmingham New Main Canal.

Katy Harwood, new homes director at Connells, said: “These apartments are a fantastic addition to Port Loop, diversifying the neighbourhood offering and ensuring that more people can live here. We are so proud to be marketing these homes, working with the joint venture partners as they move through the newest phases of one of Birmingham’s most exciting new communities.”

The Mansion House launch is part of a new phase of works at Port Loop, where the joint venture partners are moving forward with a further 528 new homes – designs for which are in planning.

Guy Ackernley, managing director – development and residential at Urban Splash, speaking on behalf of the joint venture said: “Working with our long-term partners Places for People – and with partners in the public sector – we are committed to Port Loop, investing in new designs and ideas that will offer local people new homes, workspaces and places to play for the long term.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes, preparing these newest phases and are delighted to see the first apartments come to fruition at Mansion House. We’re delighted to be working with Connells on the launch – the team are extremely knowledgeable and as passionate about Port Loop as we are. This is a really exciting stage of this building’s development, and we look forward to meeting customers as we work through to completion.”

Apartments at Mansion House will be ready to move in from the autumn, with the building completing in early 2025. Prices will be revealed in the coming weeks, with a show home launch also planned for the summer.