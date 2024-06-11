Vacant block of flats in Walsall to be sold at auction with £1.25m guide price

Maryvale Court on Glebe Street, a three-storey property that lies on a plot of approximately 0.9 acre, will have a guide price of more than £1.25 million in the sale on July 11.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, explained that the freehold block, which stands back from the road behind a parking area, could be suitable for redevelopment subject to planning permission.

Maryvale Court

“This is a substantial block of 52 flats that is situated within a mixed-use area of commercial residential units, with plenty of shops with and local amenities within walking distance.

“The property has good access to Walsall town centre and convenient transportation routes to surrounding districts.

“While the flats are all vacant, this lot provides a potentially major opportunity for a new development, subject to planning permission," he explained.

Maryvale Court

The ground floor of Maryvale Court has an entrance area, communal hall with lift access, a security office, inner hall, three staircases, communal kitchen, shower room and toilets.

There is also a communal lounge leading to a conservatory, and a communal dining room and laundry room.

The warden’s duplex flat is also on the ground floor and has a hall, reception room, kitchen and toilet downstairs, with three bedrooms and a bathroom off the first floor landing.

The auction will start at 9am.