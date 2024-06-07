Former children’s home set for new future as it goes up for auction

The boarded up two-storey detached property at 55 Stevens Avenue, Birmingham, is being sold freehold with a guide price of more than £325,000.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an interesting site with significant redevelopment potential, subject to planning permission, and is located in a great area.”

The property sits next to Woodgate Valley Primary Care Centre.

More recently, the property has been used as a family centre and includes offices, classrooms and seven parking spaces.

The site is offered with vacant possession and is likely to be the subject of competitive bidding when it goes under the hammer as one of 12 Birmingham City Council owned lots being offered by Bond Wolfe.

The will start at 9am on Thursday, July 11.