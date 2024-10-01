New political group launched on 'hung' Dudley Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The catalyst for the foundation of the Unity Group was the departure of Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Councillor Andrew Tromans from the Labour Party due to repeated clashes with the town's MP Cat Eccles, who remains a local councillor.

After May's local elections the Dudley Council chamber, which has 72 councillors, is hung, with the ruling Conservatives with 34 seats running a minority administration.

The opposition parties combined tally is 38 with 33 Labour councillors, three Liberal Democrats and two independents.

The Unity Group will mostly vote together to oppose the ruling Conservative Party.