South Staffordshire Council elects first female leader

Councillor Roger Lees took on the leadership in 2021, succeeding Brian Edwards, and had been considering retiring next year.

But, he said he felt the time was right to step down now. The Conservative member, who has served as a district councillor since 2007, will remain on the cabinet however in a supporting role.

Former leader Councillor Roger Lees. Photo: South Staffordshire Council

He said: “I feel that during this period of time we have had many challenges and many successes. I feel very proud of all the work we have done, especially winning the Council of the Year award, having healthy finances and no debts – it means I can retire leaving the council in a very strong position.

“I have been on the cabinet for 16 years. And the new leader has asked me to come back to support the new members of the cabinet for a few months.”

Councillor Kath Perry, who joined the cabinet last year, was elected as the authority’s new leader at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

New leader Councillor Kath Perry. Picture: Staffordshire County Council

The Conservative Great Wyrley Town ward member has been a district councillor since 1995 and she has also been a county councillor since 2005.

A named vote was taken at Tuesday’s meeting. There were no votes against Councillor Perry’s appointment, but Green Party and Liberal Democrat members abstained from voting.

Councillor Perry paid tribute to previous leaders Councillor Lees, Brian Edwards and Bill Brownhill following her election. She said: “I am the first woman on South Staffordshire Council to be given this opportunity and I would like to say thank you to you all for your hard work and commitment.

“Every one of us, at whatever level, plays a crucial role on this council and I for one am grateful for all you do. Our purpose is clear – it’s to fulfil the promise we have all made to the people to serve with utmost integrity and passion.

“As we look at the opportunities and challenges ahead we need to remember our power is in our ability to work together. With good management we can go from strength to strength.

“I will treat this role with the importance and respect it commands. And I will do everything I can to maintain the effective leadership this council deserves.”

Councillor David Williams has become the authority’s new Deputy Leader – a role previously held by Councillor Victoria Wilson. Councillor Robert Reade is also no longer on the cabinet.

Councillor Rita Heseltine has remained a cabinet member however, while Councillor Lees stays on as an assistant cabinet member. They are joined at the table by Councillors Meg Barrow, Mike Davies and Mark Evans.