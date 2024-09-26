Walsall Council attacks government over winter fuel payment and demands U-turn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 16 members spoke at full council to back the motion brought forward by Blakenall ward councillor, Pete Smith.

During a heated debate, council leader Garry Perry unleashed an attack on the new government.

He said: “This is about choices. Many of our pensioners would love to sit in the box at Arsenal. Many of our pensioners would love not to pay for their glasses when they visit Specsavers in Park Street on a Saturday morning, but they are having to save up for that new pair of specs.

“They don’t have the benefit of a millionaire donor to the Labour Party to bow them out. But it gets worse, our chancellor does it! And smiles when she’s giving an interview on TV. It is not acceptable. Yesterday we read about our education secretary, £14,000 for a 40th birthday bash.

“The abrupt nature of this change with very little time for those affected to find alternative support exacerbates this already dire situation. This winter fuel payment notice of motion seeks to call upon the labour government to reverse the decision.”

The council also approved an amendment to demand a full impact assessment to be produced by the government, detailing the additional pressures on public services scrapping the winter fuel payments will have.

Until the recent changes, the winter fuel allowance saw every household with at least one person of state pension age receiving up to £300, tax-free, to help cover heating costs.

The new Labour government announced that the payment would no longer be available to all pensioners. From this winter, only those receiving pension credit or other specific benefits will meet the criteria to receive it.

Portfolio holder for resident access and housing support, councillor Amandeep Garcha, said 45,992 households across Walsall received the winter fuel payment last year. Due to the new means-tested approach, around 36,000 pensioners across the borough are set to lose out this winter.

The council has identified that 1,037 individuals could be eligible for pension credit and will be launching a ‘campaign’ to encourage those to apply. It has promised to contact pensioners, by email, phone or by post.

Residents are strongly advised to use a [benefits calculator] tool to assess any potential eligibility for attendance allowance, carers allowance, housing benefit and council tax reductions