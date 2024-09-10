Wolverhampton councillors to debate cuts to help fill predicted £32m black hole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The authority set a revenue budget spend of £320m for the current financial year which included raiding reserves for £6m to balance the books.

Like many local authorities, Wolverhampton is being forced to make cuts to fill a gap between income and spending – the council expects the black hole to be a whopping £32m in three years time.

A report for a meeting of Wolverhampton Council's Scrutiny Board meeting on September 10 says: “There continues to be a considerable amount of risk with regard to the council’s finances, particularly in relation to increased costs and demand and uncertainty regarding future funding streams for local authorities over the medium term.