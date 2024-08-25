Staffordshire MP welcomes move to axe asylum seekers housing plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Court at Beaconside was set to be turned into temporary housing for up to 481 asylum seekers until 2029 after private firm Serco won its battle against Stafford Borough Council.

The appeal cost the borough more than £50,000 while the proposals sparked strong objections from many residents at three-day public inquiry held in May last year.

Objectors insisted they were not against refugees, but were concerned about its location near three schools and a residential area.