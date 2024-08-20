Plans for Willenhall Wetherspoons withdrawn

The plans submitted to Walsall Council would have seen The Malthouse in Willenhall become eight studio apartments and ground floor retail space. The work would include adding an extra storey to the existing building, providing four floors, each with two apartments.

In the application, it said that the town centre development would cater to ‘current housing demand’ and provide a ‘comfortable living environment’. Agent Cr8 Architecture said it would contribute a ‘refreshed, modern, and contemporary appearance’ to compliment its surroundings.

The Malthouse, New Road, Willenhall

The pub on New Road closed to customers in March last year. In the past, the building was used as a cinema and bingo hall. The property was sold earlier this year, having been put on the market welcoming offers in the region of £650,000.

Walsall Council planning officers had planned to make a decision on the application in July, it was then extended to August 16. But three days ahead of the deadline it was withdrawn. It is unknown if the plans will be updated and resubmitted to the council in the future.