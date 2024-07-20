'I'll fight to keep Banks's,' says new Wolverhampton MP in his maiden speech

Warinder Juss, elected as MP for Wolverhampton West at the General Election on July 4, was second of the 335 newly-elected MPs to make his first speech in Parliament.

Mr Juss recalled how former prime minister David Lloyd George, who led a national Liberal-Conservative coalition, began his 1918 general election campaign in Wolverhampton, promising 'homes fit for heroes'.

"He demanded better homes and said: 'What is our task? To make Britain a fit country for heroes to live in',” Mr Juss told the Commons.