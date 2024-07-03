Stourbridge and Halesowen – what you need to know about voting in the general election
The general election will be on July 4 when the nation finally decides who will run Britain for the next five years.
In Stourbridge, a new look constituency was created during the last round of boundary changes to even up the number of voters who elect each of the UK’s 650 members of parliament in the General Election 2024.
Its predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of Suzanne Webb who was elected in 2019.
The 2024 Stourbridge was created using the council wards of Pedmore and Stourbridge East, Norton, Lye and Stourbridge North, Wollaston and Stourbridge Town And Amblecote from the old constituency along with the addition of Brierley Hill and Wordsley South and Netherton and Holly Hall from the now cancelled constituency of Dudley South.
Remaining wards from the former Stourbridge constituency were added to the new constituencies of either Kingswinford and South Staffordshire or Halesowen.
The candidates standing for election in Stourbridge are Chris Bramall (Liberal Democrat), Cat Eccles (Labour), Stephen Price (Green), Mohammed Ramzan (Workers Party of Britain), Richard Shaw (Reform UK) and Suzanne Webb (Conservative).
Meanwhile, Halesowen's predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of James Morris who was elected in 2010.
Halesowen for 2024 was created using the council wards of Blackheath, Cradley Heath and Old Hill, Hayley Green and Cradley South, Halesowen South, Belle Vale, Cradley North and Wollescote and Halesowen North from the former Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituency.
Wards Hayley Green and Cradley South, Cradley North and Wollescote, Lye and Stourbridge North and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood were also added from the former Stourbridge constituency which has also been redesigned.
The candidates standing for election in Halesowen are Alex Ballenger (Labour), Emma Bullard (Green), James Morris (Conservative), Jonathan Oakton (Reform UK) and Ryan Priest (Liberal Democrats).
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and people will need a photographic proof of ID in order to vote.
Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driving licence or UK government bus pass, a full list of accepted forms of ID is published on electoralcommission.org.uk
Polling stations will be located at the following sites, people voting in person can only cast their vote at the polling station specified on their polling card.
Where to vote in Stourbridge
Brook Primary School, School Hall, Ent From George Street, Wordsley
Main Hall Hawbush Primary School, Entrance In Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill
The Sports & Social Centre, Hillcrest Avenue, Brierley Hill
Nine Locks Community Centre, Hill Street, Brierley Hill
Brierley Hill Methodist Church, Bank Street, Brierley Hill
Wesley Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant, Quarry Bank
Cole Street Methodist Church Hall, Darby End, Netherton
Savoy Centre, Northfield Road, Netherton
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 17 St Andrew`s Street, Netherton
Netherton C of E Primary School, Highbridge Road, Netherton
Woodside Methodist Church, Hallchurch Road, Holly Hall
The Link Academy, Leisure Centre, Entrance Hill Street, Netherton
Peoples Mission Sunday Sch Hall, Entrance From Round Street Or Swan Street, Netherton
Withymoor Primary School, Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill
Petershill Primary School, Petershill Road, Brierley Hill
Amblecote Primary School, School Drive, Amblecote
Amblecote Wordsley Methodist Church, High Street, Amblecote
Amblecote Church Hall, Vicarage Road, Amblecote
Thorns Primary School, Thorns Road, Quarry Bank
The Elton Centre, St John`s Road, Stourbridge
Rufford Primary School, Bredon Avenue, Stourbridge
Community Centre, Crosswalks Road, Lye
The United Church Lye, Upper High Street, Lye, Stourbridge
The Ridge Primary School, Gregory Road, Wollaston
Alderman Tye Scout Headquarters, South Road, Stourbridge
St Michael’s Church Centre, Maynard Avenue, Norton
Norton Community Centre, Kempton Way, Stourbridge
Where to vote in Halesowen
The Good Shepherd Hall, 75 Beeches Road, Rowley Regis
Temporary Hut, Mary MacArthur Memorial Gardens, Sydney Road
Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Meredith Street, Cradley Heath
Holy Trinity Church, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath
Temple Meadow Primary School, Wrights Lane, Cradley Heath
Haden Hill House Museum, Entrance via Lee Road, Cradley Heath
Timbertree Academy, Valley Road, Cradley Heath
Overend Methodist Schoolroom, Banners Street, Halesowen
Methodist Schoolroom, Attwood Street, Halesowen
School Hall, Newfield Park Primary School, Whittingham Road
Christ For All Nations, Highway House, 250 Coombs Road
Halesowen Town Football Club, Old Hawne Lane, Halesowen
Hasbury Community Centre, Wall Well, Halesowen
Hasbury Community Church, Albert Road, Halesowen
Community Centre, 33 Malt Mill Lane, Halesowen
Hill and Cakemore Liberal Club, 87 Nimmings Road, Halesowen
Halesbury School, Feldon Lane, Halesowen
Long Lane Library, Long Lane, Halesowen
The Green Room, Halesowen Town Hall, 10 Hagley Street
Manor Way Primary Academy, Brier Mill Road, Halesowen
St Peter`s, Lapal, Hiplands Road, Lapal
Howley Grange Primary School, Howley Grange Road, Halesowen
Quinton Methodist Church, Ridgeway Avenue, Lapal
Fatherless Barn Evangelical Church, Hedgefield Grove, Halesowen
Huntingtree Park Activity Centre, Huntingtree Road, Halesowen
Lutley Community Association, Brookwillow Road, Halesowen
St Margaret of Antioch Church, Hasbury, Hagley Road, Halesowen
Park Lane Unitarian Chapel, Parsonage Drive, Halesowen
Cradley Community Centre, Colley Lane, Halesowen
Providence Methodist Schoolroom, Colley Orchard, Off Windmill Hill
The Community Centre, Wassell Road, Wollescote
Wollescote Primary School, (Infants Building), Drummond Road, Wollescote
Dudley Wood Neighbourhood Learning Centre, Pavillion Gardens, Dudley Wood Road
Netherbrook Primary School, Chester Road, Netherton
Birch Coppice Methodist Church Hall, Birch Coppice, Quarry Bank
Quarry Bank Community Centre, Sheffield Street, Quarry Bank
Quarry Bank Scout Hut, Bobs Coppice Walk, Brierley Hill