Stourbridge and Halesowen – what you need to know about voting in the general election

The general election will be on July 4 when the nation finally decides who will run Britain for the next five years.

By Martyn Smith
Published

In Stourbridge, a new look constituency was created during the last round of boundary changes to even up the number of voters who elect each of the UK’s 650 members of parliament in the General Election 2024.

Its predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of Suzanne Webb who was elected in 2019.

Stourbridge Town Centre

The 2024 Stourbridge was created using the council wards of Pedmore and Stourbridge East, Norton, Lye and Stourbridge North, Wollaston and Stourbridge Town And Amblecote from the old constituency along with the addition of Brierley Hill and Wordsley South and Netherton and Holly Hall from the now cancelled constituency of Dudley South.

Remaining wards from the former Stourbridge constituency were added to the new constituencies of either Kingswinford and South Staffordshire or Halesowen.

The candidates standing for election in Stourbridge are Chris Bramall (Liberal Democrat), Cat Eccles (Labour), Stephen Price (Green), Mohammed Ramzan (Workers Party of Britain), Richard Shaw (Reform UK) and Suzanne Webb (Conservative).

Meanwhile, Halesowen's predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of James Morris who was elected in 2010.

St John's Church in Halesowen town centre.

Halesowen for 2024 was created using the council wards of Blackheath, Cradley Heath and Old Hill, Hayley Green and Cradley South, Halesowen South, Belle Vale, Cradley North and Wollescote and Halesowen North from the former Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituency.

Wards Hayley Green and Cradley South, Cradley North and Wollescote, Lye and Stourbridge North and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood were also added from the former Stourbridge constituency which has also been redesigned.

The candidates standing for election in Halesowen are Alex Ballenger (Labour), Emma Bullard (Green), James Morris (Conservative), Jonathan Oakton (Reform UK) and Ryan Priest (Liberal Democrats).

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and people will need a photographic proof of ID in order to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driving licence or UK government bus pass, a full list of accepted forms of ID is published on electoralcommission.org.uk

Polling stations will be located at the following sites, people voting in person can only cast their vote at the polling station specified on their polling card.

Where to vote in Stourbridge

  • Brook Primary School, School Hall, Ent From George Street, Wordsley

  • Main Hall Hawbush Primary School, Entrance In Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill

  • The Sports & Social Centre, Hillcrest Avenue, Brierley Hill

  • Nine Locks Community Centre, Hill Street, Brierley Hill

  • Brierley Hill Methodist Church, Bank Street, Brierley Hill

  • Wesley Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant, Quarry Bank

  • Cole Street Methodist Church Hall, Darby End, Netherton

  • Savoy Centre, Northfield Road, Netherton

  • Ebenezer Baptist Church, 17 St Andrew`s Street, Netherton

  • Netherton C of E Primary School, Highbridge Road, Netherton

  • Woodside Methodist Church, Hallchurch Road, Holly Hall

  • The Link Academy, Leisure Centre, Entrance Hill Street, Netherton

  • Peoples Mission Sunday Sch Hall, Entrance From Round Street Or Swan Street, Netherton

  • Withymoor Primary School, Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill

  • Petershill Primary School, Petershill Road, Brierley Hill

  • Amblecote Primary School, School Drive, Amblecote

  • Amblecote Wordsley Methodist Church, High Street, Amblecote

  • Amblecote Church Hall, Vicarage Road, Amblecote

  • Thorns Primary School, Thorns Road, Quarry Bank

  • The Elton Centre, St John`s Road, Stourbridge

  • Rufford Primary School, Bredon Avenue, Stourbridge

  • Community Centre, Crosswalks Road, Lye

  • The United Church Lye, Upper High Street, Lye, Stourbridge

  • The Ridge Primary School, Gregory Road, Wollaston

  • Alderman Tye Scout Headquarters, South Road, Stourbridge

  • St Michael’s Church Centre, Maynard Avenue, Norton

  • Norton Community Centre, Kempton Way, Stourbridge

Where to vote in Halesowen

  • The Good Shepherd Hall, 75 Beeches Road, Rowley Regis

  • Temporary Hut, Mary MacArthur Memorial Gardens, Sydney Road

  • Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Meredith Street, Cradley Heath

  • Holy Trinity Church, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath

  • Temple Meadow Primary School, Wrights Lane, Cradley Heath

  • Haden Hill House Museum, Entrance via Lee Road, Cradley Heath

  • Timbertree Academy, Valley Road, Cradley Heath

  • Overend Methodist Schoolroom, Banners Street, Halesowen

  • Methodist Schoolroom, Attwood Street, Halesowen

  • School Hall, Newfield Park Primary School, Whittingham Road

  • Christ For All Nations, Highway House, 250 Coombs Road

  • Halesowen Town Football Club, Old Hawne Lane, Halesowen

  • Hasbury Community Centre, Wall Well, Halesowen

  • Hasbury Community Church, Albert Road, Halesowen

  • Community Centre, 33 Malt Mill Lane, Halesowen

  • Hill and Cakemore Liberal Club, 87 Nimmings Road, Halesowen

  • Halesbury School, Feldon Lane, Halesowen

  • Long Lane Library, Long Lane, Halesowen

  • The Green Room, Halesowen Town Hall, 10 Hagley Street

  • Manor Way Primary Academy, Brier Mill Road, Halesowen

  • St Peter`s, Lapal, Hiplands Road, Lapal

  • Howley Grange Primary School, Howley Grange Road, Halesowen

  • Quinton Methodist Church, Ridgeway Avenue, Lapal

  • Fatherless Barn Evangelical Church, Hedgefield Grove, Halesowen

  • Huntingtree Park Activity Centre, Huntingtree Road, Halesowen

  • Lutley Community Association, Brookwillow Road, Halesowen

  • St Margaret of Antioch Church, Hasbury, Hagley Road, Halesowen

  • Park Lane Unitarian Chapel, Parsonage Drive, Halesowen

  • Cradley Community Centre, Colley Lane, Halesowen

  • Providence Methodist Schoolroom, Colley Orchard, Off Windmill Hill

  • The Community Centre, Wassell Road, Wollescote

  • Wollescote Primary School, (Infants Building), Drummond Road, Wollescote

  • Dudley Wood Neighbourhood Learning Centre, Pavillion Gardens, Dudley Wood Road

  • Netherbrook Primary School, Chester Road, Netherton

  • Birch Coppice Methodist Church Hall, Birch Coppice, Quarry Bank

  • Quarry Bank Community Centre, Sheffield Street, Quarry Bank

  • Quarry Bank Scout Hut, Bobs Coppice Walk, Brierley Hill

