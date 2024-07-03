Stourbridge and Halesowen – what you need to know about voting in the general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In Stourbridge, a new look constituency was created during the last round of boundary changes to even up the number of voters who elect each of the UK’s 650 members of parliament in the General Election 2024.

Its predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of Suzanne Webb who was elected in 2019.

Stourbridge Town Centre

The 2024 Stourbridge was created using the council wards of Pedmore and Stourbridge East, Norton, Lye and Stourbridge North, Wollaston and Stourbridge Town And Amblecote from the old constituency along with the addition of Brierley Hill and Wordsley South and Netherton and Holly Hall from the now cancelled constituency of Dudley South.

Remaining wards from the former Stourbridge constituency were added to the new constituencies of either Kingswinford and South Staffordshire or Halesowen.

The candidates standing for election in Stourbridge are Chris Bramall (Liberal Democrat), Cat Eccles (Labour), Stephen Price (Green), Mohammed Ramzan (Workers Party of Britain), Richard Shaw (Reform UK) and Suzanne Webb (Conservative).

Meanwhile, Halesowen's predecessor was in the hands of the Conservatives in the form of James Morris who was elected in 2010.

St John's Church in Halesowen town centre.

Halesowen for 2024 was created using the council wards of Blackheath, Cradley Heath and Old Hill, Hayley Green and Cradley South, Halesowen South, Belle Vale, Cradley North and Wollescote and Halesowen North from the former Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituency.

Wards Hayley Green and Cradley South, Cradley North and Wollescote, Lye and Stourbridge North and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood were also added from the former Stourbridge constituency which has also been redesigned.

The candidates standing for election in Halesowen are Alex Ballenger (Labour), Emma Bullard (Green), James Morris (Conservative), Jonathan Oakton (Reform UK) and Ryan Priest (Liberal Democrats).

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and people will need a photographic proof of ID in order to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include a passport, driving licence or UK government bus pass, a full list of accepted forms of ID is published on electoralcommission.org.uk

Polling stations will be located at the following sites, people voting in person can only cast their vote at the polling station specified on their polling card.

Where to vote in Stourbridge

Brook Primary School, School Hall, Ent From George Street, Wordsley

Main Hall Hawbush Primary School, Entrance In Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill

The Sports & Social Centre, Hillcrest Avenue, Brierley Hill

Nine Locks Community Centre, Hill Street, Brierley Hill

Brierley Hill Methodist Church, Bank Street, Brierley Hill

Wesley Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant, Quarry Bank

Cole Street Methodist Church Hall, Darby End, Netherton

Savoy Centre, Northfield Road, Netherton

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 17 St Andrew`s Street, Netherton

Netherton C of E Primary School, Highbridge Road, Netherton

Woodside Methodist Church, Hallchurch Road, Holly Hall

The Link Academy, Leisure Centre, Entrance Hill Street, Netherton

Peoples Mission Sunday Sch Hall, Entrance From Round Street Or Swan Street, Netherton

Withymoor Primary School, Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill

Petershill Primary School, Petershill Road, Brierley Hill

Amblecote Primary School, School Drive, Amblecote

Amblecote Wordsley Methodist Church, High Street, Amblecote

Amblecote Church Hall, Vicarage Road, Amblecote

Thorns Primary School, Thorns Road, Quarry Bank

The Elton Centre, St John`s Road, Stourbridge

Rufford Primary School, Bredon Avenue, Stourbridge

Community Centre, Crosswalks Road, Lye

The United Church Lye, Upper High Street, Lye, Stourbridge

The Ridge Primary School, Gregory Road, Wollaston

Alderman Tye Scout Headquarters, South Road, Stourbridge

St Michael’s Church Centre, Maynard Avenue, Norton

Norton Community Centre, Kempton Way, Stourbridge

Where to vote in Halesowen