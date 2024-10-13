41 nostalgic pictures depicting life in the 1970s in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Today the Express & Star delves into the archive to pick out some of the day-to-day pictures we have featured in the newspaper.

They reveal some of the landmarks we have lost and events that we may remember. But most importantly they show in clarity the people, whether they be marching in solidarity with striking miners or queueing to watch the first Star Trek movie.

It was an era of change, when the motorways and dual carriageways took charge of our transport network. Many of the buildings we feature today are long gone as our towns have been redeveloped in the name of progress.

But the causes that people hold dear were clearly important. And, above all, the sense of community remains strong – from retiring trade union officials to groups of children fighting for a play area.

Suzy the circus elephant caused quite a stir in Dudley today when she stopped to make a trunk call at a public telephone box. Suzy was one of the star attractions at Austen Brothers Circus, 1975

Fans after Stafford Rangers FA Trophy win in 1979

Dudley Branch of the Royal Air Force Association, 1974

Arley ferry on the River Severn in 1970

The Black Country Arms, owned by 'Black Country Ales' and run by landlady Kim Langford

June 26, 1970 – an underground chapel at Beckbury. It was hollowed by a General Legge, who was a relative of the residents of Caynton Hall, near Beckbury

Everton striker Andy King slides in to tackle Steve Daley of Wolverhampton Wanderers during their First Division match played on a snow covered pitch at Molineux in Wolverhampton, 3rd February 1979

Kisses for cuddles the killer whale at Dudley Zoo