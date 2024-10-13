41 nostalgic pictures depicting life in the 1970s in the West Midlands
The 1970s – a decade of industrial strife, a changing landscape and dodgy fashions.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Today the Express & Star delves into the archive to pick out some of the day-to-day pictures we have featured in the newspaper.
They reveal some of the landmarks we have lost and events that we may remember. But most importantly they show in clarity the people, whether they be marching in solidarity with striking miners or queueing to watch the first Star Trek movie.
It was an era of change, when the motorways and dual carriageways took charge of our transport network. Many of the buildings we feature today are long gone as our towns have been redeveloped in the name of progress.
But the causes that people hold dear were clearly important. And, above all, the sense of community remains strong – from retiring trade union officials to groups of children fighting for a play area.