There were performances from world-famous bands – one of which you'd have to pay £600 to see now...

The Civic Hall was rocked by Nirvana, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, and Green Day.

Female musicians were also taking centre stage during the decade with acts including Bjork, Hole, Suzanne Vega, Garbage, Sleeper, Tori Amos, Skunk Anansie, Elastica, Echobelly and Babes in Toyland.

Hip-hop and rap came alive in the city with shows by Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Naughty by Nature, Cypress Hill and Ice-T and Body Count.

What a time to be alive!

Have a look through our archive photos from Wolverhampton in the nineties. Do you remember any of these events?

November 6, 1991: Just 756 people came to the Wulfrun Hall to see iconic rock band Nirvana play what was to be one of their last gigs in the UK. A photo shows their entry scribbled into the venue's guest book. That night, the band performed their song All Apologies for the first time.

July 31, 1992: The day Princess Diana came to Wolverhampton. She visited for the opening of Bilston Street Police Station, Wolverhampton. Thousands lined the streets to catch a glimpse of everyone's favourite royal opening the new £5million police headquarters.

December 1994: Customers eager for a deal flood into the former Beatties in Wolverhampton at the start of the Christmas sales.

November 24, 1994: Young Wolverhampton resident Phaedra Wright, aged 4, enjoys the carousel set up on Dudley Street.

c. 1995: Wolverhampton speedway riders Peter Karlsson (left) and Ronnie Correy fighting over who gets to keep the Premier League trophy after a civic reception with the Mayor of Wolverhampton.

November 30, 1995: The Stone Roses put on a show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall and left a teasing message in the book reading 'Hi Ho Wolverhampton. Mani. M.U.F.C'.