In pictures: Back to school through the ages from the 1940s to now

With the summer holidays drawing to a close, parents around the country are getting their cameras ready for those first day back at school pictures.

So to get you in the spirit we've been digging through the archives to find a selection of our pictures showing pupils' first days through the years.

Starting off forty years ago...

We joined 200 pupils at Valley Park school in Wolverhampton for their first day in 1980, starting their higher education at Cromer Gardens. By 1984 the school was complete with sixth forms and a total of about 800 children.

Walking hand in hand to Landywood primary school, Great Wyrley, on the first day back to school in 2021.

Mum Amanda Ward was very happy to see her daughters Marley, six, and Skye, eight, off to school.

Two friends have some physics fun on their first day at Saint Dominic's grammar school in Brewood.

Triple the homework... Triplets Rebecca White, Tom White, and Esther White, aged four, of Bradmore, Wolverhampton, on their first day at school in 2006.

The hardest part is saying goodbye... Tracey King gives her daughter Phoebe, aged four, a hug outside Saint Michael's school, Pelsall on their first day.

Millennium baby Ben Brindley, aged four, waving goodbye to mom and dad as he starts his first day at St James C of E School, in Wollaston, near Stourbridge in 2004.

Little Karen Smith spent her first day at nursery school painting a picture of her twin sister Emma, September 1983.

Best buds Daniel Moody and Oliver Griffiths on their first day back at Landywood Primary School in 1997.

A blast from the past: Children attending Rushall Infant's School all get together for a photo on their first day in the 1920s.

School girls Pat Quinn and Janice Hobday on their first day at Holly Lodge Grammar School in Smethwick in 1949.

