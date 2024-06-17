'He was the war's greatest escape artist. His feet never stopped itching' – Great Escape hero remembered by Mike Lockley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In all, the remarkable PoW who possessed a racing pigeon’s desire to return home gave the slip, or attempted to give the slip, to his Nazi guards 13 times.

And one of those daring disappearing acts was from Stalag Luft III, a veritable fortress where security was as tight as the skin stretched across a bass drum.

Yes, Shropshire’s Bertram 'Jimmy' James was part of The Great Escape, immortalised by the 1963 big screen blockbuster of the same name.

Leaping over fences on a motorcycle – as Steve McQueen did in the film’s most famous scene – wasn’t the RAF bomber pilot’s style, however. He preferred more cunning, covert methods. Tunnels were his forte. Let Jimmy get his hands on a knife, fork or spoon and he’d start digging – deep and long.

A trolley in the famous 'Harry' escape tunnel originally built by Allied airmen at the German Stalag Luft III prisoner of war camp, in Zagan, Poland

It’s a little unjust none of the film’s big stars were given the named role of Jimmy James, because he was in the thick of it. He orchestrated scattering the soil from one of three tunnels.

Disguised as a Yugoslav labourer, Jimmy breached the Stalag perimeter and trudged through deep snow to a rail station five miles away. That’s where the Gestapo caught up with wartime’s greatest escapologist.

During the 80th anniversary of D Day, our nation has paid homage to the men and women who broke the Fuhrer’s evil war machine.

British Squadron Leader Bertram 'Jimmy' James, left, with Flight Lieutenant Sydney Dowse, alongside a reproduction of a trolley used to transport sand out of tunnels during their Second World War escape from the German Stalag Luft III prisoner of war camp

There was no greater hero than our own Bertram 'Jimmy' James whose exploits read like something from Boys’ Own. They are the stuff of paperback novels and scripts for John Wayne.

Jimmy, who received the Military Cross and rose to the rank of Squadron Leader, was a Rambo in blue serge.

For the German soldiers tasked with keeping him under lock and key, it was a Groundhog Day nightmare. They’d capture him, he’d break out. They’d capture him, he’d break out…

Those guards soon learned you didn’t leave a door or window open with Jimmy around.

Survivors of the Stalag Luft III camp in Sagan, Germany – Squadron Leader Bertram 'Jimmy' James, left, and Flight lieutenant Sydney Dowse

His Military Cross citation reveals the insatiable thirst for freedom.

It reads: “He was sent to Stalag Luft I at Barth from which camp he made an attempt to escape during an air raid on October 21, 1941. His attempt, which was made after a tunnel had been constructed, was unsuccessful and as a punishment he received 14 days solitary confinement.

“In November, 1941, he was discovered while engaged in the construction of a second tunnel and was sentenced to another 14 days solitary confinement. While at Stalag Luft I, he worked on the construction of at least five other tunnels.

“His next attempt was made at Stalag Luft III in July, 1942, when he and another prisoner managed to slip away from a sick parade…”

The list goes on and on and on.

Finally, the Third Reich decided the only answer was to fling Jimmy in a concentration camp and let him rot. He escaped from that hell-hole, too.

Those who visit the legend’s grave at Ludlow’s Henley Road Cemetery may well be unaware they are gazing at the last resting place of someone who historian Howard Tuck once dubbed “the country’s greatest living war hero”.

He was certainly the conflict’s greatest escape artist. His feet never stopped itching.

Yet Jimmy, who was born in India, recounted those incredible stories with typical British understatement, even nonchalance. Of one of the first camps he broke out of, Jimmy shrugged: “It was rather a ghastly affair, really.”

Despite the daring, drama and brushes with death, Jimmy enjoyed a long life. He died, aged 92, at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on January 18, 2008.

The inevitability of mortality was the one thing Jimmy couldn’t escape from. His CV betrays an individual who craved and needed the rush of adrenaline through his veins.

Even Jimmy’s post war marriage to Madge had to have, after the rice was flung by well-wishers, an element of risk.

The couple travelled in a former German Army VW Beetle to the most northern tip of Norway for their honeymoon.

The son of a tea plantation owner possessed wanderlust in abundance. He travelled to America as a teenager, working his passage on a coal ship.

In a vast country ravaged by the Great Depression, Jimmy lived on his wits, mixed with hobos, travelled cattle carts across the Great Plains and finally made his way to Canada. In British Colombia, he found work as a bank security guard: “They gave me a gun and told me to watch the door,” he later recalled. “If anyone came through it, I was to shoot them.”

The feats that would earn Jimmy a place in history were spawned by an RAF recruitment poster he viewed in Vancouver.

He joined up and, while based at RAF Honington, Suffolk, endured his first of many scrapes.

Shot down over the Dutch coast on June 5, 1940, and banged up in Stalag Luft I – dubbed a “miserable, dreary little hole” by the reluctant prisoner, Jimmy oversaw the very first prison camp tunnel’s construction.

A friend, John Shore, successfully crawled through the dark, cramped shaft and made it to Sweden. Jimmy, however, was caught.

Even a short stay at notorious Oflag 21B, in Schubin, Poland, where temperatures sank to -20 couldn’t douse the fire that burned inside Jimmy. A slew of escape plans followed.

Prisoners of War at Stalag Luft III

Finally, his captors believed they had found a place capable of holding their most slippery and troublesome prisoner – Stalag Luft III in Zagan, west Poland. The maze of razor wire and machine gun towers was dubbed escape-proof.

Jimmy relentlessly attempted to prove them wrong. And did.

In July, 1942, he and a colleague hid in a cowshed and began to dig a tunnel that was 21 feet long before being discovered.

That earned Jimmy another 14 days in the “slammer”, but he was not done. Not by a long chalk.

In April, 1943, he, as part of a well organised escape committee, began work on the most famous PoW breakout of them all.

The Great Escape was on, an escape that would see 76 men crawl to freedom.

In charge was South African barrister Roger Bushell, nicknamed Big X and played by Richard Attenborough in the film.

Movie buffs will remember Attenborough’s rousing words during an initial escape committee meeting: “Everyone here in this room is living on borrowed time. By rights we should all be dead.

Richard Attenborough dressed as an RAF squadron leader for the film The Great Escape

“The only reason that God allowed us this extra ration of life is so we can make life hell for the Hun.

“In North Compound we are concentrating our efforts on completing and escaping through one master tunnel. No private enterprise tunnels allowed. Three bloody deep, bloody long tunnels will be dug – Tom, Dick and Harry. One will succeed.”

It was a huge task. The tunnels were 30 feet below the surface and only two feet square. A post escape inventory of missing prison items reveals the vast components needed for their construction:

Ninety double bunkbeds, 4,000 bed boards, 635 mattresses, 192 bed covers, 161 pillow cases, 1,219 knives, 478 spoons, 582 forks, 1,000 feet of electric wire, 600 feet of rope…

Jimmy and Peter Fanshawe, played by David McCallum in the film, devised the “Penguin Technique” to hide tonnes of soil gouged from Tom, Dick and Harry. Escapees would shuffle round the camp, surreptitiously shaking the earth from their trousers.

Unfortunately, Tom was discovered by guards in September, 1943, and the entire plan put on ice. During those bleak months, the crestfallen escape committee found solace in performances by the camp’s PoW amateur dramatics group, Jimmy told the BBC in 2000.

“The theatre was a great morale-raiser,” he said, “and, in fact, we had a great deal of talent there. There was a well-stocked library and prisoners studied to pass everything from engineering and legal exams.”

Jimmy gained a Royal Society of Arts qualification in Russian and German.

Further exams were scuppered by news the Great Escape was back on, using only one tunnel, Harry. On the bitterly cold, moonless night of March 24, 1944, 76 men tasted freedom despite a catalogue of problems: It took one-and-a-hour hours to prise open Harry’s frozen trap door. Even worse, the tunnel, believed to end deep in woodland, was well short and the first man to emerge from it found himself on open ground close to a machine gun tower.

Of those 76, only three succeeded in making good their escape. Jimmy was arrested by the Gestapo while attempting to buy a ticket at Hirschberg West rail station, 50 others were shot in cold blood, Roger Bushell among them.

For his part in the audacious escape, Jimmy was thrown into Sachsenhausen death camp, a sneering SS guard telling him on arrival: “Herr James, this is a nice place, you will not escape from here.”

Again, he tried his damnedest to prove them wrong.

He was among five men who tunnelled out using cutlery knives, only to be caught, weeks later, 100 miles away.

Of Sachsenhausen, where Jimmy was placed on Death Row after being re-captured, he said: “This was the first time that I realised the evil we were fighting and that the war was worthwhile.”

With the war coming to a close, Jimmy was transferred to Flossenburg Concentration Camp, then Dachau. He was liberated by American troops in May, 1945.

The Funeral Service of Squadron Leader B A 'Jimmy' James RAF at St Peter's Catholic Church, Henley Street, Ludlow in January 2008

On January 31, 2008, crowds lined Ludlow’s streets to view Jimmy’s funeral cortege. The service at St Peter’s Catholic Church included a flypast by four Tornados. It was a fitting tribute to a true hero.

In his twilight years, Jimmy spoke about those who died in the Great Escape.

“God rest their souls,” he said. “And congratulations on such a good tunnel.”

Jimmy could be relied on to construct good tunnels, excellent tunnels. His Nazi guards would testify to that.