First drive: The Aceman completes the Mini model line-up

What is it?

The Aceman is the first Mini to be sold as a pure EV. (Mini)

Ever since the original BMW Mini was launched back in 2001, the firm has grown into a premium sub-brand of the German car manufacturer and produces some of the most entertaining and quirky cars on sale today.

The new electric-only Aceman arrives to sit between the Cooper hatchback and Countryman, rivalling the likes Volvo’s EX30 and the Jeep Avenger in the fiercely competitive B-segment SUV class. But, does this new Mini have what it takes to climb to the top of the class? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Sustainability is the key focus with the new Aceman. (Mini)

Mini is focusing on an electric future and it has an ambitious target to become an EV-only vehicle manufacturer by 2030. The Aceman is the first model in the firm’s lineup to be sold exclusively as an electric vehicle with no hybrid or piston-powered version on offer.

It features an eco-conscious interior with a lot of recycled materials used throughout as well as using Mini’s latest 9.5-inch OLED display screen. Furthermore, new features such as the Mini app allow you to lock or unlock, charging progress and electric range all controlled by your smartphone.

What’s under the bonnet?

There are two battery packs available. (Mini)

There is a choice of two powertrains for the new Mini Aceman, held underneath slightly different badging to make differentiating between the pair easier.

The base ‘E’ comes with a 42.8kWh battery pack and brings an electric motor that produces a combined 186bhp and 290Nm of torque. It also has a claimed electric range of 192 miles and a top speed of 99mph.

We’re driving the more powerful ‘SE’ version that incorporates a larger 54.2kWh battery pack – lifting range to 252 miles as a result – while 221bhp and 330Nm of torque means 0-60mph takes 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 105mph.

What’s it like to drive?

The cliche from Minis of yesteryear that ‘it handles like a go-kart’ may have been pushed to extremes recently, but nevertheless, this Aceman is a great car to drive. Its steering is neat and precise and it holds onto the road very well. Our test car has larger 18-inch alloy wheels, but even so, the ride is not compromised at all – with only the larger imperfections being noticed when driving. It’s also refined and sits on the motorway very comfortably, too.

Visibility is excellent thanks to the large C-pillar cut-out windows, and driving around town is a doddle thanks to its smaller proportions.

The most irritating thing on the move is the odd spaceship-esque noise that sounds through the cabin – but at least you can turn that off. Furthermore, the infotainment screen is a little fiddly to operate on the move with its clumsy interface and small shortcut buttons.

There are seven different driving modes, but our favourite is ‘go-kart’ mode which sharpens the throttle and steering response to make the driving experience even more engaging.

How does it look?

The Aceman doesn’t look too dissimilar to its smaller and larger siblings. (Mini)

From any angle, the Aceman is distinctively a Mini. The front incorporates the traditional hexagonal front grille and the side profile features flush door handles and rugged looking wheel arch covers and lower body mouldings. At the back, there are the Union Jack-wearing rear tail lights, though drivers can customise these in up to three different light designs that can be controlled by the car’s infotainment screen.

Overall, the design looks between a Cooper hatch that’s been to the gym and the bigger Countryman that’s lost some weight, and even though that might sound like an odd combination, the design works. The Aceman is a great-looking small family SUV – to our eyes, at least.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features a 2D knitted dashboard, which is also made from recyclable materials. (Mini)

Inside, it’s business as usual for Mini. Sustainability is what the brand is focusing on with a 2D knitted fabric effect on the dashboard and door cards, and this material even finds its way into certain cubby holes, too. The standard 9.5-inch OLED circular touchscreen is clear and gives the interior that distinct identity, and there are plenty of storage areas such as cupholders, door bins and an average-sized glove box to keep personal belongings.

The quality of the interior does feel cheap in some places, but thankfully the knitted fabric masks that to make the cabin feel more premium. Step in the back and there is sufficient room for occupants, however, our test car has the optional glass panoramic roof which does eat into headspace somewhat.

The boot space stands at 300 litres with the seats in place but that extends to 1,005 litres with them folded down – which is slightly smaller than a Volvo EX30 and even more so than a Jeep Avenger. The rear seats also don’t lie flat – however, there is some underfloor storage for hiding your charging cables, though.

What’s the spec like?

The toggle switches remain the same with seven different drive modes. (Mini)

Mini likes to keep things simple when it comes to customers specifying what they want, so it comes as no surprise that the Aceman is available in just three different flavours – Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

We’re driving the mid-range Exclusive with the higher-powered SE powertrain and it comes in at £39,600 and boasts features such as LED headlights, automatic climate control, DAB radio and ambient lighting.

Higher specced Sport models add equipment such as John Cooper Work front and rear bumpers, as well as side skirts and a rear roof spoiler, too.

Verdict

Minis has gained a reputation for being quirky, fun and unique – and the Aceman follows in these footsteps. Not only is it modern and fresh, but the funky interior, clever design cues and great driving dynamics give all the benefits of the standard Mini hatch, in a more practical and easier to live with package without being too large for most.

Also, with plenty of combinations for its exterior and interior, there will be a version to suit all. It’s just a shame that the infotainment system is still fiddly to use and interior quality doesn’t match our car’s £36,000 asking price, because otherwise, the Aceman is a great all-round compact crossover EV that should be given a second glance.