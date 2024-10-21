Subaru Outback a winner both on and offroad

It has been around for a long time, 25 years in fact. It has become a staple for those who love full-fat off-roaders. It’s also favoured by those in semi-rural locations who may need that kind of capability in remote country lanes when the weather closes in.

This upgraded version offers improved technology, sleeker styling, improved, although not brilliant economy and bullet proof reliability.

A key area is practicality and the 60/40 split fold-down rear seats deliver a cavernous flat load area of 561 litres of cargo space which can be increased with the standard roof rails, which vary depending on trim level, feature built-in crossbars for carrying loads such as paddleboards or canoes.

Outback Outback Outback

Field and Touring models are fitted with a hands-free power tailgate, which can be activated with a wave of an elbow near the rear badge, provided the operator has the vehicle smart key.

Subaru has also been named as a top manufacturer this year in a survey. It topped the Auto Express Driver Power customer satisfaction survey for 2024. The Japanese brand claimed the top spot beating more mainstream and prestige brands in the list of 32 manufacturers.

You can see why it gains the accolades, with sophisticated safety technology alongside the latest driver assistance and collision avoidance technology, making it the most luxurious and safest yet.This latest upgrade features new front fascia and grille redesigned sleek LED headlights.

In addition, larger expanded wheel arch cladding adds to the tough new look while providing additional protection. It sits high off the ground with smart 18-inch alloy wheels, to maintain that rugged yet sophisticated appearance.

But gone is the previous agricultural look of the past, to be replaced with sharp exterior design and an upmarket interior, dominated by a stylish tablet-style touchscreen which controls key functions such as navigation, smartphone connectivity, and infotainment.

There are three versions, Limited, Field and the range-topping Touring. All are packed with equipment with this mid-range Field model the latest version of the clever Subaru Eyesight safety technology, which features facial recognition that detects tiredness in the driver with sharp and sometimes annoying warnings.

I know, I know, it’s keep you safe.

It can also remember the driving preferences of five users.

With a high level of standard specification, the Touring X Limited Edition also includes a luxurious Nappa Leather interior, heated front & rear seats, smooth leather-wrapped steering wheel, sunroof, and digital reversing camera.

An 11.6-inch Subaru Infotainment system is portrait-mounted and comes with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and controls an 11-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system.

It is powered by a 2.5 litre Boxer engine mated with the now familiar Lineartronic transmission. Economy is not what this is about, although at around 33mpg for a 2.5 litre engine pulling such a hunk of metal is not too shoddy. That power also gives it a two-tonne towing capacity.

Acceleration is brisk for this kind of vehicle and it hits 60mph in just over 10 seconds, and although I am not a huge fan this type of transmission, the shifter paddles behind the steering wheel give the chance for a more engaging drive.

For more challenging conditions there is the proven all wheel drive and X-MODE which uses the touchscreen to switch modes for snow, dirt, gravel or mud conditions.

When X-MODE is activated, hill descent control automatically maintains a constant speed when travelling downhill.

There are plenty of creature comforts including eight-way powered and heated front seats with lumbar support, climate control, heated and powered door mirrors, and aluminium pedals.

Safety kit, which also includes the latest EyeSight, adds adaptive cruise control, lane assist and centering assistance, plus lane sway and departure warning.

Factfile