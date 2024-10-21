First Drive: The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke is an old-school off-roader with added polish

What is it?

Land Rover has a full operation of classic restoration



It was a sad period for all motoring enthusiasts when Land Rover called time on its iconic Defender, ending a 67-year production run as the old-school off-roader was put out to pasture in 2016. But since that time – and despite the introduction of a new version – there’s still real classic Defender demand, with all manner of third-party suppliers getting in on the action.

The thing is, Land Rover itself has remained relatively quiet in this area with just a handful of launches. However, it’s now the turn of in-house personalisation and upgrading arm Works Bespoke to turn its go big with the Defender, creating the car we’re looking at today – the Classic Defender V8.

What’s new?

You can get the Defender in a variety of configurations



It’s an end-to-end process getting a Classic Defender V8. Works Bespoke will source you a chassis – unless you’ve got a particularly clean one to hand – and after upgrading it with revised suspension and beefier brakes, you’re free to pick between a near-endless list of options and personalisation touches. Want a go-anywhere, Camel Trophy-inspired version? Not a problem. Fancy an all-black inner-city warrior? That’s more than possible.

You’re waiting for the catch, of course, and there is one – the price. Our example test car came in at an eye-watering £243,836. That’s for a short-wheelbase 90 version, too, so expect to pay even more for a longer 110 example. It’s a big chunk of change, that’s for sure.

What’s under the bonnet?

The ZF gearbox is smooth and easy to operate



Included in that price is some serious under-bonnet hardware, however. It’s a 5.0-litre V8 unit delivering just shy of 400bhp and 515Nm of torque being driven – as you might expect – to all four wheels through a modern ZF automatic gearbox. This Defender comes accompanied by an estimated 0-60mph time of 5.4 seconds and, providing you’re feeling brave enough, this classic off-roader will manage a limited top speed of 94mph.

Naturally, the best possible efficiency isn’t to be expected from a car like this. While official figures haven’t been released, it’s more than likely that if driven hard this Defender will return single-digit consumption.

What’s it like to drive?

While many aspects of the Defender V8’s underpinnings have been overhauled, there are plenty of areas where this car feels like the old-school off-roader it always has been. There isn’t, for example, room for your right arm when you’re driving while the steering has the slightly wayward character that the Defender has always had. The suspension does, however, feel less sharp than on a ‘regular’ version of this car and this helps to make it feel ever-so-slightly more assured through bends.

The engine has got bags of character. In truth, it’s hard to put a 5.0-litre V8 under the bonnet and not give the car it’s attached to a slightly naughty edge but even under part throttle the Defender’s engine cackles away in the background. Surprisingly, it does quieten down very nicely when you’re driving at more leisurely paces while the ZF automatic gearbox does a great job of transitioning through the cogs smoothly.

How does it look?

Spot lamps give the Defender more adventure capability



Imagine the basic Defender setup as a blank canvas for this Works Bespoke model and you’re on the right track. Available in both 90 and 110 configurations, you’re free to pick between thousands of colour options, trim pieces and interior shades to make a car that is personal to you. Of course, you can’t get away from the fact that it is still very much a ‘classic’ Defender, but the tweaks and changes you can make help distinguish it from more regular models.

Our test car, for example, came in a 90 specification with quite a ‘traditional’ feel overall. It’s like every little bit has been polished and finished to the highest standard possible without losing the character of the original.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets tip-top materials



Much the same as the exterior, you’re free to change whatever you like when it comes to the interior. There are several seat designs to pick between – including rather sporty Recaro versions for those looking to give their car a more performance-focused edge – though the slightly more comfort-orientated ones would likely give the Defender a more classic feel.

All of the main control points in the Defender feel good, too, though some of the original plastic buttons don’t entirely live up to the price tag that this car commands. It might be nice to upgrade the windscreen wipers too – they still squeak past like a hungry mouse and don’t feel all that ‘premium’, even if they are true to the original.

What’s the spec like?

There’s a high standard of finish throughout



So the kicker really does come with the Classic Defender V8’s price. Our test car, in 90 configuration, came in at a rather eye-watering £243,836. Step up to an equivalent 110 example and you’re looking at well over £250,000. It’s a truly incredible amount of money for a Defender, that’s for sure, but then you are getting a full strip-down and build-up process with all of JLR’s special knowledge and the very best materials.

‘Our’ test car did come equipped with plenty of equipment – as you’d hope, given the price. Highlights include LED headlights, ‘premium’ front seats and a pleasant silver exterior styling pack which gave the car a distinctly classic appearance out on the road. It’s an eye-catching thing to see, but then it does come with an eye-catching price too.

Verdict

The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke shows this off-roader in its very best light. It drives nicely enough (for what is quite an agriculturally designed vehicle underneath) and the ability to tweak and change its design means that, in theory, no two should look the same.

Yes, the price is momentous – but it isn’t out of the ordinary for the ultra-luxury classic four-wheel-drive market that continues to surge in popularity. You could argue that this car’s price tag is enough to secure several pristine classic Defenders, but for those who want the very best – and can afford to get it – then this car is unlikely to disappoint.