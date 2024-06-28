Audi's compact SUV is a real firecracker

Performance-wise, it’s a real firecracker. The 300PS petrol engine delivers exhilarating acceleration, rocketing the car to 60mph in just under five seconds. An RS version would only make marginal gains and would be for the real petrolheads.

This Black Edition definitely looks the part, although subtly badged, it features flared wheel arches, black grille sporting the iconic Audi four rings, twin black exhausts, Brembo-style brake callipers within the polished black alloy wheels and the usual S logo throughout.

The interior is what you would expect from Audi, premium fit and finish with soft touch materials, powered and heated leather/dinamica seats, black headliner, subtle S badging and a host of hi-tech gizmos.

The brains of the car is the central touchscreen and the latest version of the firm’s MMI system, which controls features like smartphone connectivity, infotainment and navigation. it also houses the latest wi-fi apps which deliver real time information.

For those who like their bells and whistles and latest tech, you spend an extra £1,300 and you can upgrade to the Technology package, which delivers Audi’s excellent virtual cockpit and a larger infotainment screen.

Mated with a seven speed S-tronic auto gearbox the two-litr FSi engine delivers in spades and slips through the gears effortlessly. Drive modes include auto, comfort, dynamic, efficiency and individual modes that can adjust steering, transmission, engine and other systems, but the dynamic mode is where the fun begins.

Floor the throttle and it leaps away from a standing start, with exhaust spitting and popping along the way. The uprated and slightly lower suspension than on the standard model means that the car feels like it is running rails, with superb grip and balance.

The steering too is responsive with great feedback and the car can be safely navigated he most tortuous of country lanes at maximum permissable speeds.

It is also possible activate an off-road mode for the Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC) at the touch of a button.

The performance does not mean it is ultra thirsty and official economy is around 34 mpg with CO2 emissions from 188 g/km.

In practical terms, well, it is practical, with excellent boot space for the size of car, accessed via a powered boot lid. it has 355 litres available which increases to 1,000 litres with the rear seats folded.

A car with this power needs to be safe and the it is packed with safety kit including six airbags, parking camera cruise control with speed limiter and Pre sense detection with pedestrian protection.

Factfile