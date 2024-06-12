First Drive: Tech upgrades help complete the Aston Martin DBX707 package

What is it?

The rear of the car features a massive diffuser and prominent exhaust pipes

>

Aston Martin’s DBX707 made a big impression. Establishing itself as one of the most dynamic SUVs out there, it quickly set a benchmark for high-riding yet good-to-drive models. However, its infotainment system and on-board tech were somewhat lacking, falling behind key rivals and offering an experience below what you’d expect from an Aston Martin.

So the brand has taken notice and made some changes. Inside, it has equipped Aston’s very latest infotainment system while implementing some new styling changes and a variety of colours. Has this now made the DBX707 the all-rounder it was always meant to be? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The DBX707 sports Aston’s latest logo

>

Interestingly, with the vast majority of buyers opting for the go-faster 707, Aston Martin has decided to cut the ‘standard’ DBX from its range entirely, meaning that you can only get this harder, more focused version. However, with the differences between the two being night and day different, we can’t say we’re awfully surprised.

Following on from the DB12 and Vantage, Aston Martin has chosen to put faith in a variety of physical buttons to work alongside the updated touchscreen meaning that there are quick-fire access points for key functions – such as the suspension and heating and ventilation – that can be used more easily on the move rather than having to delve into the main display.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 4.0-litre V8 is at the heart of it all

>

Fortunately, all of the good bits underneath the original DBX707 have been kept for this new version. However, alongside the bombastic 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with its 697bhp and 900Nm of torque comes with a new calibration for the air suspension and dampers to help improve overall ride quality and response, making the DBX707 even sharper to drive than before – though it didn’t need much sharpening, in truth.

Zero to 60mph comes in 3.1 seconds, while Aston claims a top speed of 193mph when the DBX707 is given enough space to achieve it. All cars come with a nine-speed wet clutch automatic gearbox as standard, too, alongside all-wheel-drive for improved traction in all types of conditions – though the DBX707 is definitely the most on-road-focused of the SUVs out there today.

What’s it like to drive?

The dynamic enhancements made to the DBX707 have only worked to make the package even more involved. The V8 engine acts as the centrepoint of it all; raucous, effortlessly powerful and seemingly without a limit to its torque, it fires the DBX out of bends with frightening aggression. But at the same time, it’s able to quieten down to a distant thrum when you’re on the motorway, giving the DBX707 a true all-rounder driving ability.

The steering is sharp and responsive, but it’s the DBX707’s overall balance which really shines through. There’s a true rear-driven nature to the whole car which helps it to effortlessly breeze through corners, bringing the smallest amount of rotation that allows the car to quickly glide around a bend. Accompanied by a tremendous soundtrack, it’s an experience that you don’t often get in high-riding models. That said, at around 17mpg during our time with the car, it’s hardly frugal – but that’s to be expected of a car like this.

How does it look?

New alloy wheel finishers have been added

>

The original DBX was where we saw how Aston Martin would translate its distinctive design language into an SUV and in its 707 guise, it’s all starting to make a bit more sense. Naturally, it’s not as svelte nor as measured as cars like the DB12 or Vantage, but it’s certainly a car with presence – particularly in the eye-catching new ‘Photon Lime’ colour that our test car was finished in.

There are a number of other exterior changes to this revised version, too. The door handles now power outwards when the car is unlocked, while two new wheel finishes – Satin Black and Copper Bronze – are now available and help to give the DBX707 even more visual impact. You might notice that the DBX707 has the latest design of Aston Martin’s famous ‘wings’ logo, too.

What’s it like inside?

It’s inside where the bulk of the changes have been made

>

The general fit-and-finish of the DBX707 was always top-notch, with high-quality materials used throughout to help live up to that luxurious Aston name. However, a variety of interior tweaks and enhancements have been made for this new version, with new ‘D-pull’ door handles introduced to match the rest of the new Aston range, alongside vertical air vents which can be finished in either bright or dark chrome.

The new door veneer panels can also be finished in a variety of new materials, too, including gloss smoked oak and gloss titanium mesh. Three different interior trims – Comfort, Sport and Accelerate – bring their own different takes so that drivers can quickly tailor the DBX’s cabin to their own preference. Need more customisation? Aston Martin’s Q service is there to add pretty much any additional detailing or material types you can think of.

What’s the spec like?

Physical controls help to give quick access to key functions

>

It’s the on-board technology where this new DBX707 really differs from its predecessor. There’s now a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen housed alongside a 12.3-inch driver’s instrumental. Both are similar to the ones you’ll find in the new DB12 and Vantage, but represent significant upgrades over the system on the old DBX. The mains screen gets all of the features you could want – including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – and while it’s responsive and quick, we did find that overhead sunlight – brought through the large panoramic sunroof – can make it hard to read, while fingerprints are very quickly visible.

However, Aston Martin’s utilisation of physical controls is a welcome refresher from other cars in the market. Having features such as the suspension, exhaust and traction control settings as buttons makes them dead easy to use on the move and the same goes for the heating and ventilation controls. They’ve all got a hefty, solid feel to them too – though it’s a shame they’re let down by the buttons on the multifunction steering wheel, which are a little too plasticky for our liking.

Verdict

The original DBX707 was a masterclass in how to make a high-riding model act just like a sports car. Let down by a slightly haphazard infotainment system which lagged behind others in the segment, this has now been addressed by this revised version. Unaltered is the driving experience – but that needed no fettling, regardless – while the improvements to the interior setup make this a marked upgrade over its predecessor.

The original DBX707 set the bar for performance SUVs and with these changes, it becomes the all-rounder it was always meant to be.