E-Class act from Mercedes

The latest E-Class available with four trim levels – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus, with two diesel and two petrol in the E 200, E 450 4MATIC, E 220 d and E 400 d 4MATIC

They all look good, and this model features a hugely refined two-litre diesel power unit, delivering, as you would expect from a diesel, excellent economy of approaching 59mpg. For the first time it uses mild hybrid technology via an integrated starter-generator (ISG) producing up to 15 kW of additional output and 200 Nm more torque.

It delivers a meaty 197hp through the slick-shifting 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. So refined is the diesel, I had to do a double take to make sure the right car had been delivered as diesel clatter was just about absent.

It looks good, the sleek, but powerful lines remain, enhanced by the new front end with increased chrome content on a grille that now features chrome plated dots with the so-familiar three-pointed Mercedes star.

This range-topper featured AMG bodystyling, powered sliding roof, privacy glass, LED intelligent headlights and a new bumper for a sportier look while at the rear there is also a new bumper, two-section tail lights with a new internal design and a new boot lid. All feature all-LED technology and its rounded off with smart 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels

The interior is the best yet. Exuding a premium feel, there is extra headspace, with the driver enjoying five millimetres more headroom than in the preceding model. The rear passengers also benefit from the two centimetre longer wheelbase increasing head and leg room by 10 and 17 millimetres, respectively. It offers creature comforts through mostly high end materials, like the open-pore ash wood trim, multi-function steering wheel and brilliant hi-tech touches. The climatised front leather seats are powered with simple buttons on the door to adjust to the optimum driving position.

The cabin is dominated by the huge central touchscreen on this model known as the 'superscreen' which is a14.4 inches central display, a 12.3inch driver display and on this model another 12.3 inch screen for the front passenger., while the driver's digital instruments are only slightly more compact, at 12.3 inches. On Premium Plus models these two screens are augmented by a third display for the front-seat passenger, also measuring 12.3 inches. This allows for download ing games and apps, and also use the system without disturbing the central screen for the driver.

The main screen controls major functions like navigation and the MBUX infotainment system, including a quality bass-heavy Burmester 4D Surround Sound system and 5G smartphone connectivity. The MBUX system uses AI to learn and adapt and predict your personal habits, such as navigation for frequently-driven routes, or the radio station you like to listen to on your way home from work. As you would expect for a car of this price it is packed with clever electronic wizardry including the relaxing digital ambient mood light with brilliant graphics and a panoramic glass sunroof.

It is pretty user friendly and combines various apps. On the road, the car can be pretty much what you want it to be. A long-range refined and comfortable cruiser, but with enough pace and acceleration for a more sporty drive, or an around town exec saloon. The three drive modes allows you to ramp up the pace and it hits the 60mph in a rapid 7.5 seconds.

It's a big car but the handling is good, holding well on twisty narrow lanes.

But above all it is comfortable with Merc’s Agility Control lowered suspension with selective damping system soaking up all but the worst our roads can offer. On that, the 20-inch wheels look great, but you wonder if smaller wheels would deliver more comfort.

Mercedes has always been at the cutting edge of safety technology and the E-Class is packed with passive and active measures including parking package with reversing camera and Parking Assist, Active Distance Assist Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, dashcam, blind spot monitor and, importantly, rear cross traffic alert.

In practical terms, the boot capacity is generous with up to 540 litres with various other cubby holes for bits and bobs and drinks.

It's an expensive car, this range topper had an eye-watering price tag of more than £68k. But there certainly won't be a shortage of buyers.

Factfile