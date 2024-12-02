Toyota introduces new Yaris with equipment upgrades and fresh colour options

Toyota has launched a revamped version of its Yaris hatchback.

Set to enter production in February 2025, the new Yaris continues to use a hybrid powertrain with 114bhp and 129bhp versions there for customers to choose from. All versions of the Yaris use a CVT automatic gearbox, too, while the existing model is capable of delivering up to 70.6mpg combined.

A new series of colours has been added to the Yaris range

One of the most notable changes for this 2025 model year Yaris is its upgraded GR Sport specification, which draws inspiration from some of Toyota’s more dynamic models. The new GR Sport Yaris gains sportier exterior styling overall, as well as a new exterior colour – Storm Grey – which is available in monotone and bi-tone finishes.

To complete the look, the GR Sport is also introduced with 18-inch matt-finish alloy wheels, while inside you’ll find contrast red stitching and gun metal grey accents. Plus, all versions get a GR Sport logo embossed on the headrests to remind drivers of the type of car that they’re in.

All versions of the Yaris will get plenty of equipment

Elsewhere, the new Yaris has gained an additional exterior colour for the rest of the line-up – Forest Green – which, again, is available in both monotone or bi-tone finishes with a contrasting roof.

All versions of the Yaris will get a customisable driver’s instrument display, too, as well as a central infotainment system with a screen ‘of up to 10.5 inches’ depending on the specification.

Toyota has stated that further details surrounding pricing and specifications for the new Yaris will be released ‘in due course’, too.