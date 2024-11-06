Revised Vauxhall Mokka arrives priced from £24,705

Vauxhall’s updated Mokka has gone on sale with prices starting from £24,705.

The popular crossover has been given a refresh on its exterior, with headline changes being new headlights which are now more integrated into the car’s ‘Vizor’ front end, while at the rear there are new body-coloured skid plates and a high-definition reversing camera.

The interior of the Mokka gains a number of revisions

The front bumpers have been made more aerodynamic, too, and there’s a black design line running from the bonnet to the rear of the vehicle. New colours, such as Tropical Green and Colibri Blue, are there to choose from as well.

Inside, the steering wheel has been given a simpler, more intuitive design while a new 10-inch digital instrument display and 10-inch touchscreen are included on all models as standard. All cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included from the off, too, alongside voice recognition technology. Newly-designed ergonomic seats aim to make the Mokka more comfortable than before, too.

The Mokka is available with a number of powertrain options, too, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is linked to a hybrid system for improved efficiency. Vauxhall claims up to 58.8mpg for this model, too, as well as CO2 emissions of 108g/km. As before, an electric version of the Mokka will be available, utilising a 54kWh battery which inlocks a range of up to 250 miles.

Prices start at £24,705 for a standard non-hybrid 1.2-litre Mokka, while prices for the hybrid version start from £27,305. Switch to electric power and the Mokka comes in at £33,245. All versions are available to order now.