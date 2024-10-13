Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways has said the closure of the M42 in both directions between junctions 5 and 6 is so work on overhead gantries can be done 'safely'.

Starting on Monday, the motorway will be shut between from 9pm to 5am, and a 'clearly signed' diversion route will be in place.

M42 Dual bridge lift, Image: National Highways

The agency also warned motorists that the work 'may' cause slight delays and if you're travelling along the M42 to 'please plan' ahead and allow additional time for any journey being undertook.

A spokesperson for National Highways, said: "Traffic Safety Control officers (TSCO) will work 24/7 to deal with any incidents as quickly as possible. We also provide a free recovery service for vehicles that break down within our works.

"Please remember that closures can change at short notice. You can check the latest information on our daily closures page or find live travel information on our Traffic England site. Our travel alerts give details of live incidents on our network.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience during these works. We're making every effort to keep noise down and minimise disruption."

The work is to help reduce "congestion and poor journey reliability" which have "constrained investment and economic growth around the M42 at junction 6".

"Having almost reached capacity, the junction has become a bottleneck, causing delays across the network," the agency explained.

The old Solihull bridge bein demolished. Image: National Highways

"We know the junction doesn’t have sufficient capacity to accommodate forecast traffic growth beyond 2019, even without the new HS2 station, so we’re building: