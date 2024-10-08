New Volkswagen California to start from £63,376

Volkswagen’s new California will cost from £63,376 when it goes on sale later this month.

The latest incarnation of the popular camper brings with it a range of changes and tweaks over its predecessor, including sliding doors on both sides – rather than just one, as before.

Similar to the previous-generation California, the new version will be available in an eye-catching two-tone colour scheme, with three colourways there to choose from. In addition, there are 11 single-tone colours to pick between.

The new dashboard setup is easy to use and intuitive

Inside, there’s a redesigned and more accessible kitchen area as well as a new external folding table which brings an extra level of versatility. All versions get a pop-up roof with a front window, too, as well as two additional side windows. All come with mosquito nets, too.

The new lightweight rear seats are fully removable, too, and replace the heavier bench seat that you’d find on the older California. It also enables the Volkswagen van to accommodate larger items when needed. A number of power sockets are located throughout the cabin, too, including two USB-C ports up front and four in the passenger area.

Setting up camp is an easy process

Instead of the van-based platform as its predecessor, the new California uses the MQB platform that you’ll find underpinning many of Volkswagen’s passenger vehicles, as well as the current Multivan.

It aims to deliver a more car-like driving experience and allows the California to come equipped with a range of efficient engine choices including a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel – though a plug-in hybrid engine which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery will be added to the line-up soon.

All versions of the California get a full infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside the aforementioned kitchen, awning and parking sensors. Higher-grade Coast versions add in a redesigned kitchen and three-zone climate control – among other features – while the top-spec Ocean receives a larger infotainment system, seat heating and a camper parking heater for ‘continuous operation’.