Express & Star
Close

New Lexus RZ300e to start from £49,995

Latest electric SUV brings a range of up to 297 miles.

Published
Lexus RZ

The new Lexus RZ300e is now on sale priced from £49,995.

Arriving as a front-wheel-drive alternative to the all-wheel-drive RZ450e, the new RZ300e brings a range of up to 297 miles from a charge and is available in one of four specifications. It betters the range offered by the all-wheel-drive model, which Lexus says can travel for up to 273 miles between charges.

Lexus RZ
All versions get a high level of standard equipment

Standard features on the entry-level Urban model include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic high beam while inside there’s a 14-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration systems such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Step up to Premium grade and the RZ300e receives heated and eight-way adjustable front seats alongside a power back door with a kick sensor so that it can be operated hands-free. A panoramic roof is also added to this specification. Premium Plus adds to this with a panoramic view monitor parking camera, ventilated front seats and a head-up display.

Finally, top-spec Takumi models get a full Ultrasuede upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Plus, Takumi-grade cars benefit from performance dampers at the front and rear – as well as a rear performance rod – to help improve cornering stability even further.

It’s the entry-level Urban which offers that headline 297-mile range, however, as the remaining specifications see a lower average range due to larger alloy wheels and more equipment.

The new Lexus RZ300e can be ordered now and first deliveries are expected to commence this month.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular