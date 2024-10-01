New Lexus RZ300e to start from £49,995

The new Lexus RZ300e is now on sale priced from £49,995.

Arriving as a front-wheel-drive alternative to the all-wheel-drive RZ450e, the new RZ300e brings a range of up to 297 miles from a charge and is available in one of four specifications. It betters the range offered by the all-wheel-drive model, which Lexus says can travel for up to 273 miles between charges.

All versions get a high level of standard equipment

Standard features on the entry-level Urban model include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic high beam while inside there’s a 14-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration systems such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Step up to Premium grade and the RZ300e receives heated and eight-way adjustable front seats alongside a power back door with a kick sensor so that it can be operated hands-free. A panoramic roof is also added to this specification. Premium Plus adds to this with a panoramic view monitor parking camera, ventilated front seats and a head-up display.

Finally, top-spec Takumi models get a full Ultrasuede upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Plus, Takumi-grade cars benefit from performance dampers at the front and rear – as well as a rear performance rod – to help improve cornering stability even further.

It’s the entry-level Urban which offers that headline 297-mile range, however, as the remaining specifications see a lower average range due to larger alloy wheels and more equipment.

The new Lexus RZ300e can be ordered now and first deliveries are expected to commence this month.