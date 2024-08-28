New MG ZS Hybrid Plus is priced at under £22,000

MG has taken the covers off the latest iteration of its popular compact crossover the ZS Hybrid Plus.

The B-segment SUV market is fiercely competitive and this new model will be competing with the likes of the Seat Arona and Citroen C3 Aircross. However, this time the ZS will come solely as a petrol-electric hybrid and its equipment levels have improved.

The range kicks off at £21,995 making it one of the most affordable SUVs on the market. (MG)

There are two trim levels on offer, with the standard SE coming in at £21,995 and featuring equipment such as LED headlights and tail-lights, a 12.3-inch infotainment display and keyless entry. For an additional £2,500 at £24,495, the Trophy model adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass plus a 360-degree surround-view camera.

In terms of engines, there is only one on offer – a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor that gives a total power output of 193bhp and 250Nm of torque. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds, with the top speed yet to be revealed.

Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch infotainment display and keyless entry. (MG)

MG claims that the new ZS Hybrid Plus can achieve a combined fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg while emitting CO2 emissions as low as 113g/km. That’s thanks to the on-board 1.83kWh high-voltage battery that is recharged by a 45kW generator.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, said: “The all-new MG ZS Hybrid Plus delivers an exceptional driving experience and incredible value in the B SUV segment, featuring equipment and technologies that make daily life easier. The refreshed model has a more mature design with a sharper front end, and the new interior provides a comfortable and connected cabin. We’re confident about delivering the same appeal and accessibility that made its predecessor such a success.”

Order books for the new MG ZS Hybrid Plus are open now, with it set to arrive in UK showrooms from October.