Volkswagen confirms AirConsole mobile gaming platform will arrive in select EV models soon

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will follow the likes of BMW by offering the AirConsole mobile gaming platform in select models, allowing owners to indulge in a raft of video game titles while charging or stationary.

The German marque says the app will be first available in ID.7 Pro S and ID.7 Tourer Pro S models, where both drivers and passengers can simply scan a QR code with a smartphone and then use their handheld device as a controller for games displayed on the vehicle’s 15-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment display.

Current titles include a comedic Olympic-style Smoots Summer Games, the Burnin’ Rubber 5 racing game and quizzing with Hang in There and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? on certain vehicles. New titles are being added regularly.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? on BMW AirConsole (AirConsole)

AirConsole uses the vehicle’s onboard eSIM to stream the mobile games from the Cloud and requires an active VW Connect Plus contract to function.

Despite initially being rolled out to VW’s ID electric vehicle range in Europe by September, the company also plans to make it available in the new Passat, the new Tiguan, the new Golf and the new Golf Estate that run the latest infotainment software by 2025.

Volkswagen isn’t the first to offer the gaming platform inside its vehicles, as German automotive counterpart BMW has enjoyed a partnership with AirConsole since 2022, introducing the system to various BMW and Mini models.

Recently, BMW stated that it would be the first manufacturer to introduce an in-car version of Mattel’s famous Uno card game, which allows up to four players to get involved when charging or stationary.

In addition to this, Mercedes-Benz announced at gamescom 2024 that it has partnered with developers of the Boosteroid app to allow owners of its vehicles to stream and play some of the most recognised gaming titles in the world on its infotainment systems in the near future.

Using a Bluetooth gaming controller or a smartphone, Mercedes-Benz says that games from popular third-party platforms like Steam or Epic will be available in-car for the first time, bringing a console or PC-like gaming experience to the automotive space.