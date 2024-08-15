Audi V10 engine and Ferrari luggage set are some of the most expensive car parts sold on eBay this year

A V10 engine from an Audi R8 and a Ferrari luggage set are some of the most expensive car parts and accessories sold for the first six months of this year through the online automotive marketplace, eBay.

The firm has compiled a top 10 list of the most expensive parts with some truly eye-watering price tags attached to them.

Among the list was a private registration number spelling ELON X. (Tesla)

Number one on the list is a used V10 engine for an Audi R8 supercar. The unit has covered a total distance of 38,598 miles and sold for £16,567. Second place went to a pair of carbon bucket seats for a Porsche 911 GT3 (991), selling for £13,086. Third place was another set of carbon bucket seats for a Porsche Cayman GT4 which sold for £11,962.

Laura Richards, Category Lead at eBay Car Parts and Accessories said: “Like a lot of eBay users, we are passionate car enthusiasts at heart. We have some incredible listings being posted, and subsequently sold, on eBay – it’s always interesting to see what sells on the site.”

She added: “With tens of millions of car parts and accessories available, from the basics, such as tyres and oil, right up to specialist and high-performance parts that you see on the list, eBay is the perfect one-stop-shop solution to help our customers find the parts and accessories they need for their vehicle.”

Other items on the list consisted of a Schedoni luggage set for a Ferrari 512 TR, selling for £8,518 and a private registration number spelling ELON X for £8,606.