Order books open for the new Kia EV3
The latest offering from the South Korean brand will be the firm’s cheapest electric SUV.
Kia has revealed prices and specifications for its new electric SUV – the EV3.
There will be a choice of three different trim levels to choose from and a couple of different battery packs, too.
The entry-level Air model is priced from £32,995 and features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and grey cloth upholstery.
Step up to the mid-range GT-Line, which comes in at £39,495 and it adds rear privacy glass, alloy pedals, a digital key, ambient lighting and a sportier exterior styling kit.
The flagship GT-Line S starts at £42,995 and boasts an eight speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, electric front seats, a sunroof and a head-up display.
There will be two battery packs on offer. The entry-level model will be available with either a 58.3kWh battery that gives a claimed 267 miles on a single charge or a larger 81.4kWh powertrain that offers a claimed 372 miles. Higher specced models are only available with the latter and give a claimed 347 miles between trips to the plug.
Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia said: “By providing groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience.”
UK customer deliveries will commence in late 2024 with order books opening on August 1.