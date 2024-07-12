Best of the best at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

It’s that time of year again when thousands of motoring enthusiasts from all around the world gather at the legendary Goodwood estate in Chichester, West Sussex, to celebrate all things automotive at the Festival of Speed.

Ranging from classic rally and racing cars to brand new road-going models and concept vehicles, the event features an abundance of different models.

Other things to note are Electric Avenue which showcases the latest EVs while the supercar paddock allows visitors to get up close and personal with some of the world’s most exotic and exclusive metal.

The theme of this year’s Festival of Speed is the centenary of MG, with the firm’s new Cyberster electric sports car taking centre stage.

However, there are some other vehicle manufacturers that have taken the opportunity to make some world debuts of their latest models.

We’ve compiled a list of the cars that are worth taking a look at if you’re visiting the event this weekend.

Ineos Grenadier Detour



The Detour will cost £134,100 and will be limited to just 200 units.

Ineos has revealed a limited-edition version of its Grenadier 4×4 – the Detour. Limited to just 200 examples, it’s the first model to be built alongside the firm’s Arcana Works program which specialises in creating special edition versions of its cars.

The Detour will allow customers to personalise their car with unique exterior colours and interior trim.

MG Cyberster Coupe concept



The Cyber GTS is a four-seater Coupe that could go into production next year.

With MG taking centre stage at this year’s Festival of Speed, not only has it got the Cyberster convertible, but it has revealed a Coupe version it is calling the Cyber GTS.

It may just be a concept for now, but the GTS coupe is a two plus two that could potentially sit aside the convertible in the range in the not-too-distant future. There are no details on whether the company will put the car into production, however, if it does, we could see it on sale from 2025.

MG HS

The new HS will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

MG is on a bit of a role, and now they have revealed their new HS to rival cars like the Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Karoq.

The new car is bigger, longer, and wider but lower than its predecessor and will be available with a choice of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid variant that will deliver an electric driving range of 75 miles – making it best-in-class.

Alpine A290

The A290 is Alpine’s first electric model and will rival cars like the Abarth 500e.

We saw the wraps come off Alpine’s A290 at the 24 hours of Le Mans last month, but Goodwood has enabled us to see it up close outside and it looks even better.

It comes with one battery pack – a 52kWh – and will be available in two different power guises. A 178bhp version will do 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds and will have a top speed of 99mph. There will be a 217bhp model that does 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds as it tops out at 106mph.

Prices are estimated to start around the £36,000 bracket, with customer orders opening at the beginning of next year.

Polestar Concept BST



The Concept BST won’t be going into production, however it does showcase what potentials are coming from Polestar.

Goodwood saw the world debut of the Polestar Concept BST. It features bespoke bodywork finished off in silver, flared wheel arches, a wider track and 22-inch alloy wheels.

The bonnet has a unique vented design to improve air flow and there is a front splitter to increase downforce.

At the back, features a large motorsport rear wing and the side profile features racing graphics. However, there are no hints or plans to put the Concept BST into production.

Honda Prelude



The Prelude is making a comeback in hybrid form and we will see it going into production in 2025 or 2026.

Honda revealed the concept version of its new Prelude hybrid coupe. It’s anticipated to go into production between 2025 and 2026 and will form part of the firm’s electrification strategy to produce solely electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

The Prelude has also been reinvented to celebrate Honda’s 25th anniversary of producing and selling hybrid-powered vehicles.

Bentley Continental GT Speed



The new Continental GT Speed with be the firm’s most powerful road-going car ever.

Bentley brought its new Continental GT Speed to the festival.

Featuring a new hybrid powertrain to replace the old car’s W12 unit, the GT Speed now features a 4.0-litre V8 with hybrid technology.

Furthermore, it’s said to be the most powerful road-going Bentley ever. The new engine produces a total power output of 771bhp and makes 1000Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 208mph and 0-60mph is dealt with in 3.1 seconds. There is also a 25.7kWh battery pack and is claimed to be able to drive up to 50 miles on electric power alone.

Toyota GR Yaris H2



The GR Yaris H2 demonstrates that not everything in the future has to go electric.

Toyota showed off its GR Yaris H2 concept. It uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged unit in the standard car, but instead of burning fuel and generating C02, the only substance that comes out of the back is water vapour.

In fact, the GR Yaris H2 has been designed to run on hydrogen, which is cleaner and greener, but also gives the driver the traditional internal-combustion experience with its engine note, six-speed manual gearbox and convenient re-fuelling method.

The company is demonstrating that the future doesn’t have to lead down a one-way street with alternative-fueled options.