Suzuki to discontinue number of models in push towards electrification

Suzuki has announced that it will be discontinuing a number of its models as it works to electrify much of its range.

The brand has stated that its Swift Sport, Jimny light commercial vehicle, Ignis and Swace models will be discontinued from the range by early 2025 – ‘or sooner if dealer stock depletes’. From that point, only Hybrid versions of the Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across will remain available.

The Ignis is also being removed from Suzuki’s range (Suzuki)

Dale Wyatt, Suzuki GB director, said: “The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business. We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUV’s and new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025 we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”

The brand is set to introduce its first electric vehicle later next year which will be complemented by additional battery-powered models through to 2030. Suzuki states that removing these combustion-engined cars will allow the firm to ‘fully comply with all UK and EU legislation’ in the immediate term.

The zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate has introduced a set percentage of new zero-emission cars and vans that manufacturers will be required to build each year up to 2030. Eighty per cent of new cars and 70 per cent of new vans sold in the UK will be zero-emission by 2030, rising to 100 per cent by 2035.