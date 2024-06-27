Details announced for high-performance VW ID Buzz GTX and long-wheelbase version

Volkswagen has announced further details and specification for its upcoming ID Buzz models, which include the introduction of a potent GTX variant, as well as a long wheelbase (LWB), seven-seat option with a larger battery pack.

Deliveries for both are slated to begin in the latter part of this year, but VW has confirmed that prices for its eagerly awaited LWB model will start at £59,545 on the road for the entry-level Life trim option, with prices increasing to £64,345 for the range-topping Style model.

Measuring almost five metres in length and offering five, six or seven-seat configurations, the newest ID Buzz LWB also features the largest battery pack in Buzz to date. Boasting 86kWh, the new pack is capable of achieving 291-miles of range – an increase on the 257-miles offered by the current generation model.

Volkswagen reveals UK specification for ID Buzz GTX and LWB models (Credit: Volkswagen)

In addition to pricing and new battery technology, VW has also announced detailed UK specification of its upcoming LWB model, with Life trim featuring 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch colour touchscreen, heated front seats and twin sliding doors.

Stepping up to Style sees those sliding doors electronically operated, while the alloy wheels increase to 20-inches in size, LED matrix headlights are added and a head-up display greets the driver.

Those wanting an altogether sportier driving experience will soon be able to place an order for the GTX model, which sees two powerful electric motors provide all-wheel-drive for a 0-60mph sprint time of just under six seconds.

VW’s ID Buzz LWB offers seating for up to seven (Credit: Volkswagen)

Externally, VW has tweaked the front bumper and grille, as well as added side air vents and GTX badging to mark the altogether sportier model out from the rest of the range.

A new 79kWh battery pack powers the 335bhp GTX, although Volkswagen is yet to reveal details on official electric range. Pricing is also due to be announced imminently.

In terms of kit, GTX customers receive bespoke 21-inch “Townsville” black alloy wheels, an electrically dimmable panoramic glass roof, ambient interior lighting, power seats and an exclusive Black Artvelour Eco micro-fleece seat upholstery with red stitching detail and GTX design details.