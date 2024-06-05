BMW’s 1 Series returns for fourth generation with dynamic new look and sharper focus on efficiency

BMW has reinvented its popular 1 Series hatchback, introducing a new model with more technology and a fresh new look.

Deliveries of the fourth-generation 1 Series will commence in October this year, with prices starting from £29,950 – though this excludes on-the-road fees, which include the vehicle’s first year of tax and first registration cost.

The interior features BMW’s Curved Display

The new 1 Series launches with a slimmed-down engine range of just two – the entry-level 120 and the range-topping M135 xDrive. The base three-cylinder motor utilises a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help boost efficiency, with BMW claiming fuel consumption of up to 53.2mpg and CO2 emissions of between 121 and 135g/km depending on specification and wheel size.

The range-topping M135 xDrive, meanwhile, uses a four-cylinder engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. BMW claims that it’ll return up to 37.1mpg, too, while CO2 emissions stand at between 174 and 184g/km.

The range-topping M135 uses a four-cylinder engine

All cars get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard, too.

The new 1 Series has grown ever-so-slightly by 4,361mm in length while widening by 1,800mm. Height has also increased by 25mm to 1,459mm. Boot space remains the same as the previous-generation 1 Series, however, at 380 litres with the seats up and 1,200 litres with them down. BMW says that the 120, however, has a smaller seats-up boot of 300 litres, though seats-up space increases to 1,135 litres.

Inside, the 1 Series has BMW’s Curved Display setup which blends a 10.5-inch screen and a 10.7-inch display to give the impression of one sweeping screen. All cars get automatic air conditioning, LED headlights, heated front seats and BMW’s latest infotainment operating system.