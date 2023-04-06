Ford’s new Transit Courier aims to shake up the small van segment

Ford has revealed its new Transit Courier – the next generation of its most compact van, which boasts a new electric version and range of new technologies.

Sitting below the popular Transit Custom and Transit Connect in Ford’s ‘Pro’ commercial range, the Courier is not based on a van platform, but rather one used on the Ford Puma crossover.

Growing noticeably in size, Ford is promising a much more practical van, with a far larger load area that’s longer and wider that can now carry two Euro pallets. It also offers a significantly greater payload of up to 845kg.

The electric E-Transit Courier headlines the new line-up. (Ford)

Ford will offer the Transit Courier with three powertrains – a 123bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol, a 123bhp 1.5-litre diesel and, most importantly, an electric powertrain. Called the E-Transit Courier, this uses a 134bhp electric motor and will accommodate up to 100kW Dc rapid charging, which will allow a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 35 minutes.

This electric powertrain will be shared with the upcoming electric Puma, though Ford won’t give any hints about the size of the battery or its range yet.

The Transit Courier adopts a far bolder design than its predecessor, with a highlight being the headlights integrated into the sides of the grille. Electric versions also feature a full-width light bar at the front.

The E-Transit Courier features an especially modern interior. (Ford)

Inside, the Courier gets a far more modern interior, with a large 12-inch touchscreen running Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment system being fitted as standard to electric versions; petrol and diesel versions will use an eight-inch system instead. There is also a 12-inch digital dial display, as well as an ‘office pack’ that includes a foldable work table for a laptop or doing paperwork.

Amko Leenarts, design director of Ford Europe, said: “The new E-Transit Courier is a clean-sheet design that puts Ford Pro’s cutting-edge technologies and hard-working nature into a compact, modern van. The spacious cabin is designed to declutter drivers’ days and be a connected, productive sanctuary to help them get the job done.”