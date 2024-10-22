Motorcyclist in hospital after Bewdley accident which closed road for four hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ribbesford Road B4194 was closed by police between Stourport and Bewdley at around 10am after the accident, which saw a motorcyclist airlifted to hospital.

The road was re-opened around 2pm after accident investigation work was completed.

The scene this morning on the Ribbesford Road in Bewdley which is now re-opened: Picture Graham Reeves

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 9.50am this morning we were called to a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike on Ribbesford Road in Bewdley.

" The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and the road has now re-opened."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry on Ribbesford Road, Bewdley, at 9.49am this morning.

"An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a doctor and paramedic on board attended the scene.

“Crews found the motorcyclist, a man, with serious injuries.

"He received trauma care from the team to stabilise his condition before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency treatment.”