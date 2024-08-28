Kidderminster drug dealer avoids jail after admitting charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kurt Lock, 36, of Maureen Aston Court in Kidderminster, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, August 16, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was sentenced to two years, suspended for 18 months.

Lock was also sentenced to 10 months for possession with intent to supply class B drugs, suspended for 18 months, with both terms to run concurrently.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis were found at Lock’s home during a warrant on June 24, 2021, which led to the charges and sentences.

