Masked men attempt to steal car from Kidderminster home

West Mercia Police have launched the appeal after three men wearing balaclavas were seen attempting to steal a BMW X5 from a house on Habberley Lane at around 1am on Tuesday, June 25.

The force said that the car was reversed from the property, but then abandoned, while a grey BMW 1 series was left, but a designer baby bag was taken.

West Mercia Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing to the community for information following the attempted theft of a keyless vehicle on Habberley Lane.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?

"Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 23 i 25062024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website at crimestoppers-uk.org."